Special education services agency founder wins North Bay Influential Women Award

Nancy Alcott graduated from UC Davis in 1978 with a B.A. degree and an elementary education teaching credential.

She discovered her passion for working with special needs individuals during an internship at a Sacramento school for students with physical disabilities. Alcott obtained a master’s degree in special education and completed an internship at the Sonoma Development Center teaching deaf and blind students. In 1986, she accepted a position at the Sonoma County Office of Education teaching the visually impaired.

She became the first female director of special education in the county, and left the public school system in 1995 to found Lattice Educational Services. Her organization teaches students ages 5 to 22 requiring intensive educational and behavioral support across the North Bay.

Is there a major accomplishment you would like to share?

Launching the first nonpublic school for students with disabilities in the county was a significant achievement. We expanded our curriculum to include behavioral services and opened the first private inclusive preschool in Sonoma County.

What advice would you give young professionals entering your profession today?

Develop a healthy work/life balance and lead by example. As a woman leader in a mostly male field, I often felt pressure to answer questions raised by employees. Advice I would share is that it is better to say, “I don’t know, but I’ll look into that,” rather than answering quickly.

What have you learned about your leadership style?

Respecting and genuinely caring for Lattice employees and others has always been important for me. I have found that staying true to your values of respecting and caring for others will always help when faced with difficult business decisions.

What is a personal achievement you are most proud of and why?

I am most proud of my family and our close ties. Both of my children have worked at Lattice Educational Services and share a passion for helping others.