St. Helena housing project faces environmental lawsuit

Opponents of St. Helena’s controversial and recently approved 87-unit Hunter Subdivision have taken the issue to court.

The lawsuit, filed July 27 in Napa Superior Court, seeks to overturn St. Helena City Council’s June 26 approvals of the project’s tentative subdivision map and its Environmental Impact Report.

Plaintiffs include St. Helena Citizens for a Sustainable Future — a group of St. Helena residents that have spoken out against the project in the past — and Water Audit California, a group that’s previously sued Napa County and St. Helena over water issues. The plaintiffs are suing the city and Hunter project applicant Ben van Zutphen and White Fang Properties.

In the complaint, plaintiffs allege the Hunter project “would cause significant impacts on emergency access, water supply, traffic and public trust resources.”

The complaint alleges various flaws in the adopted Environmental Impact Report, including that it fails to describe flood risks facing the project; doesn’t adequately analyze the project’s impact on groundwater flows; and doesn’t analyze greenhouse gas impacts caused by idling vehicles stuck in traffic because of the project.

The complaint also alleges several violations of the St. Helena Municipal code, the Fish and Game Code and California’s Public Trust Doctrine — which protects waterways for the public’s use.

St. Helena City Council approved the tentative map on a 3-2 vote June 26, during a three-hour special meeting. The council also voted 4-1 to certify the Environmental Impact Report.

But council members noted at the time they were under pressure from the state to approve the project, given its importance in St. Helena’s yet-to-be approved Housing Element.

In response to California’s housing crisis, the state has in recent years ratcheted up pressure on local governments to shape up the eight-year housing plans that document housing needs and challenges and show how the municipalities will plan for new housing.

As part of that, St. Helena is required to show plans for approval of 256 units over the next eight years.

Should St. Helena continue to have its housing element deemed not compliant by the state, the city risks missing out on state funding. It also may face projects proposed under the so-called “builder’s remedy,” which theoretically allows developers to push housing projects past local zoning rules if they include a high percentage of affordable units.

Council member Lester Hardy said at the June 26 meeting he wasn’t a fan of the project. However, he didn’t think the city would “come out ahead dooming its housing element to failure and having all of that to contend with in addition to the applicant’s litigation.”

He voted to approve the project.

“I’m not a fan of the way in which the state is focused on the problems of local control versus any of the other things they might be doing to address the state housing crisis,” Hardy said.

“I think local government all too often is an easy target. But I also think local government has been part of the problem, and St. Helena’s record on housing is frankly, on the whole, decent in a few brief periods and generally not so good.”