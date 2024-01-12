Starbucks closes at Santa Rosa Plaza

Starbucks Coffee is the latest major brand to leave Santa Rosa Plaza.

The location on the east end of the downtown mall, just inside the B Street entrance, could be seen during business hours Thursday with its gate shut, lights off and coffee makers silent.

Representatives with the mall confirmed its closure Friday morning.

Simon Property Group, the Indiana-based company that owns Santa Rosa Plaza, owned and operated the mall’s Starbucks location as a licensee, according to a Friday afternoon statement from Starbucks.

It was Simon that made the decision to close the store “as part of a standard course of business operations,” according to the statement.

Santa Rosa Plaza General Manager Danielle Nelson said in a statement Thursday morning that the mall continues to “serve the need of our shoppers and guests with an intentional evolution of the shopping, dining and entertainment offerings underway,” such as P.F. Chang’s slated to move in later this year.

“These new offerings, as well as current tenant moves within the center, will elevate Santa Rosa Plaza, and provide a wider selection of recognizable brands to experience,” she said.

Despite a number of closures in the mall, new tenants also have arrived, such as California-based jewelry company Valliani Jewelers, nonprofit cat rescue lounge Mini Cat Town and indoor play area Hop Hop.

Another Starbucks is located downtown on the corner of Fourth and D streets.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.