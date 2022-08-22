Subscribe

Stories of innovation: Napa Valley winery fire rebuild, Santa Rosa climbing wall owner, Petaluma money-wise app builder

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
August 22, 2022, 12:31PM
Find out how these North Bay professionals push boundaries and follow their vision. This is part of an ongoing series on local innovators.

Priyanka Dhar French is winemaker for Signorello Estate, 4500 Silverado Trail, near Calistoga in Napa Valley. (Alisha Sommer photo)
Priyanka Dhar French is winemaker for Signorello Estate, 4500 Silverado Trail, near Calistoga in Napa Valley. (Alisha Sommer photo)

Napa Valley trendsetter winemaker takes on Signorello rebuild

Born and raised in Mumbai, Priyanka Dhar French didn’t grow up around wine. But her passion for science blossomed into a love for making top-class wine.

Santa Rosa climbing-wall center operator sees ‘problems’ as drivers of success

Gordon Cooley discovered climbing 17 years ago at the gym he now owns, Vertex Climbing Center.

Flourish co-founders Pedro Moura, CEO, and Jessica Eting, chief operating officer (courtesy of Flourish)
Flourish co-founders Pedro Moura, CEO, and Jessica Eting, chief operating officer (courtesy of Flourish)

Startup has a passion for helping underserved communities tune up their finances

Here’s how these residents of Petaluma and Sacramento built financial technology firm Flourish, which makes an incentive-based app to teach money management.

