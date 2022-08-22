Stories of innovation: Napa Valley winery fire rebuild, Santa Rosa climbing wall owner, Petaluma money-wise app builder

Find out how these North Bay professionals push boundaries and follow their vision. This is part of an ongoing series on local innovators.

Priyanka Dhar French is winemaker for Signorello Estate, 4500 Silverado Trail, near Calistoga in Napa Valley. (Alisha Sommer photo)

Born and raised in Mumbai, Priyanka Dhar French didn’t grow up around wine. But her passion for science blossomed into a love for making top-class wine.

Gordon Cooley discovered climbing 17 years ago at the gym he now owns, Vertex Climbing Center.

Flourish co-founders Pedro Moura, CEO, and Jessica Eting, chief operating officer (courtesy of Flourish)

Here’s how these residents of Petaluma and Sacramento built financial technology firm Flourish, which makes an incentive-based app to teach money management.