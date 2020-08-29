Stubborn firefight continues along Marin’s coast

Illustrating the ruggedness of terrain and stubbornness of the weather, the Woodward Fire remains a challenge for firefighters battling the blaze along the Point Reyes National Seashore.

The 3,072-acre wildfire, which stands at 8% containment on Friday afternoon, injured and hospitalized two firefighters Thursday at the Bear Valley Visitors Center near Point Reyes Station when a tree broke apart and struck them, the Northern Rockies National Incident Management Team reported. The Montana-based agency is assisting Marin County, the lead agency on the Woodward Fire.

“There are a lot of hazards in this firefight,” the team’s Incident Command spokesman Brandon Cichowski said Friday.

On one steep ridge, the Northern Rockies operation is even using a large, 6 rotary-bladed drone to ignite “burn outs,” a term that describes a technique used to bring the wildland fire to the frontline fight, according to the team’s Operation Sections Chief Mike Granger.

“This is what we call complex terrain. It is deep, and it is rugged. It’s so steep, we can’t move the bulldozers through,” Granger told the Business Journal.

"We thought being from Montana — we’re used to mountains. But we saw this and thought ‘holy smokes.’”

Besides the terrain, the marine layer has turned into both a bane and a blessing. It’s cooled off the scorching hot temperatures from when it started on Aug. 18. However, the marine layer doesn’t “put out the fire,” Granger explained. “It only hinders fire operations.”

Between the fog and the smoke, flying its two planes and five helicopters is a challenge to assist the 482 personnel, including 13 hand crews, 28 engines and five bulldozers.

Marin County officials and businesses are holding their breath, hoping the fire will be extinguished soon.

The Point Reyes National Seashore has essentially closed the entire park operation, including all roads, parking lots, trailheads, trails, facilities, beaches, campgrounds west of U.S. Highway 1. With the winds pushing the blaze south, the fire is situated about seven miles north of Bolinas and due south of Point Reyes Station.

“We’re lucky to have the ocean on one side of this fire,” county spokesman Brent Ainsworth said, after hearing the update at the morning fire briefing.

The county aims to keep travelers wanting to head toward the coast on a Friday going into the weekend to stay clear of the area.

“This is one big concern. Having people up there is not what we want,” he said.

Certainly not business as usual on the firefight

Meanwhile, businesses along the rural landscape have struggled to survive from the economic havoc caused by COVID-19. Now there’s a fire keeping people away.

“Times are tough. It goes without saying that a business cannot continue to take harsh financial blows and still thrive. We’re shooting just for the low bar of survival at this point,” said Sheryl Cahill, who runs the Station House Café and Side Street Kitchen.

Cahill told the Business Journal she tried to stay open last weekend for local residents who “needed a hot meal.” The operation was limited to takeout to protect staff from the heavy smoke. Sales are down 95%, eliminating the chance to even make full payroll.

On top of everything else in business hindrances, Cahill found herself needing to order a generator to alleviate the impact of utility brown outs. She borrowed the funding to pay for it.

“It’s a vicious cycle,” she said.