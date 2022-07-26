Santa Rosa’s Summit State Bank Q2 earnings up 15%

Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) reported on Tuesday earnings of $4.5 million for the second quarter ending June 30, capping off a better first half than last year.

Second-quarter net income for the Santa Rosa-based bank marked an over 15% increase from $3.89 million in the same period for the prior year and $603,000 (14.4%) ahead of first-quarter earnings of $3.94 million.

First-half earnings were $8.44 million, 16.9% ahead of $7.22 million at the same point in 2021.

“We are pleased the bank is benefitting from investing time and resources to make our business stronger and more financially sustainable,” President and CEO Brian Reed said in a statement. “Throughout the pandemic and heading into a new economic environment, the bank focuses on helping our customers through hardships, while also growing core operations.”

Other banking barometers for this past quarter matched the strong performance.

Net interest income for the second quarter surpassed more than $10 million, gaining a double-digit increase as well. The measure dictates the difference between revenue picked up on interest-bearing assets and the costs of servicing liabilities.

Non-interest income, which is derived by fees, showed the second quarter’s strength, with $2.35 million received by the bank. Such income in the same quarter in 2021 was $1.59 million.

“We are focused on managing challenges that lie ahead with the local and global economy,” Reed said, acknowledging a planet beset with a flurry of issues topped by inflation as a key sticking point.

Whether the good times continue remains the big question of the day.

“I think we’re headed into another period of major challenges,” Reed told the Business Journal, referencing rising interest rates and inflationary pressures.

To avert any fallout the bank may experience, Summit maintains 1.74% in reserves against non-government-guaranteed loans. That amounts to nearly $13.5 million.

For now, the bank continues to pay dividends. Reporting $980 million in total assets, it declared a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share will be paid Aug. 11.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. For 27 years, Susan has worked for a variety of publications including the North County Times, Tahoe Daily Tribune and Lake Tahoe News. Reach her at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com.