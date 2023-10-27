Summit State Bank reports Q3 earnings down by over half from year ago

Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) reported Wednesday $1.82 million in third-quarter net income, down by over half compared with the same timeframe last year.

President and CEO Brian Reed attributes the decline to deposit costs surging faster than loan yields, a trend he indicated is “affecting a lot of banks,” increasingly in a high-interest-rate environment.

“It’s going on across the industry,” Reed told the Business Journal.

Plus, Reed noted the bank had a high bar to measure up to since coming off the last few years of historic growth. The banker considers this time period as one characterized by customer scrutiny and competitive banking.

Net interest income — the difference between revenue from interest-earning assets such as loans and the costs of paying interest on deposits and debt — had also declined to $7.93 million. That income, figured after provisions for credit losses, was $9.62 million in the previous quarter and $10.22 million a year ago.

A shining spot, non-interest income — which is derived by fees —edged up to $1.49 million for this past quarter, ended Sept. 30. It was $1.44 million in the previous period this year — but substantially higher by almost $500,000 one year ago.

Total deposits also fared as a better industry barometer, with Summit’s increasing 19% to $1 billion in contrast to the same three-month period in 2022. But that figure represented a 2% decline from the quarter April through June in the see-saw of deposit levels.

As for another promising sign, net loans increased 4.1% to $932.19 million last quarter, compared to the prior year.

“Our third quarter operating results were highlighted by strong revenue generation and stable loan growth,” Reed stated.

Founded in 1982, Summit State Bank, had assets of $1.14 billion at quarter-end. It plans to pay shareholders a 12 cent-per-share dividend on Nov. 16.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance.