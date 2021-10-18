Supply shortage is no laughing matter for North Bay toy stores

A toy shortage could produce tears of sorrow instead of joy on Christmas morning for youngsters and adults who are hoping to unwrap that special gift.

North Bay toy stores are doing their best to have a variety of gifts available. But like other retail products, the advice is to buy now.

“We’ve been encouraging people if they see something they like, to get it now because we don’t know what will happen in a month or two,” Jenee Haviland, manager of The Toy Shop in Sonoma, said in early October. “We are expecting everything to be out of stock from the companies in the next month.”

Most toys in the United States are sold in the fourth quarter. With so much product sitting on cargo ships instead of store shelves, the forecast the $32.6 billion toy industry is grim.

“The fear among many is if things don’t move, retailers will cancel. So that forces them to have product linger after the season,” Adrienne Appell, spokeswoman for The Toy Association, told the Business Journal. “We’ve heard stories of people not even bringing product from Asia because they are not sure it will get here in time. It is a real problem and I don’t expect it to get better any time soon.”

“I have preordered a ton of stuff and don't anticipate to get most of it.” MELISSA MOORE, owner, Toy Crazy

The majority of the trade association’s members are toy manufacturers, with about 95% being small and mid-size companies.

Melissa Moore owns four toy stores — one in Larkspur in Marin County and three in Southern California. Forty percent of her revenues are generated in the fourth quarter.

“I have preordered a ton of stuff and don't anticipate to get most of it,” she said.

Even so, what has arrived at Toy Crazy has her fully stocked for the moment. What worries her is she is used to being able to reorder stock as need be, but that will not be an option this year with the shipping debacle.

At Toy B Ville in Petaluma the month between Thanksgiving and Christmas is equivalent to four months of sales the rest of the year.

Besides not knowing what merchandise will arrive and being saddled with shipping surcharges, owner Darren Turbeville is having to pay for product upfront for the first time in his nearly 20 years in the business. He used to make an order in January and not have to pay until Christmas.

“Almost all of that is out the window. Now I prepay for everything on a credit card,” Turbeville told the Business Journal.

One thing that is helping Toy B Ville is that Turbeville closed his Napa store in 2020, which means more product than usual at the Sonoma County shop.

Turbeville and Stan Houston, who owns toy shops in Benicia and Livermore, agree that it’s a bit of a guessing game to know what customers will want.

“At this point you never know what the consumer wants to buy. Regardless of a shortage for whatever reason, it is always a gamble what inventory you maintain, especially for the holidays,” said Houston, owner of Mozart, Einstein & Me. “We looked at the shortages and tariffs the Trump administration put in place, and we triple ordered what we know are the standard toys that people buy. That represents about 60% of what we stock in the stores.”

The remainder is specialty items, including tailoring some of the product to what locals at each location are more apt to buy.

His mix is working, with sales up 20% to 30% this year, compared with 2019. Houston attributes it to “dumb luck.”

“I think pandemic and shipping issues allowed us to focus on better product flow and product management,” he said.

Houston doesn’t carry what the big box stores have, and he’s not chasing every hot item. Christmas might be over before that toy ever arrives. That is why he is focused on shelves being full of unique and interesting items.

“The worst thing you can do is have empty shelves. The second worst thing is to have full shelves, and 20(%) to 30% of the product is never going to sell,” Houston said.