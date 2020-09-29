Sure, times are tough, but don’t count us out

It’s too easy to intellectualize the problems that befell the hospitality industry in the past six months: we had too many businesses chasing too few customers, and the growth of things like wineries and tasting rooms didn’t have a commensurate growth in new customers or product consumption.

Or because we chose to not develop in the same fashion of other Bay Area counties (with more diverse economies and the attendant sprawl) we effectively chose agriculture and the attendant hospitality and tourism as industries.

But it’s necessary to humanize the fall-out of so many small businesses being affected by events far beyond their control: the restaurants scrambling to adapt business models in an already unforgiving industry, tasting rooms that weren’t getting the customers who weren’t staying in shuttered hotels, and the entire ecosystem of tour guides, bicycle rental shops and wedding planners and all those small businesses who spent their money locally and indirectly supported the robust civic life we enjoy in Sonoma County.

It’s hard to fathom that one year ago my parents were finishing up yet another Viking Cruise (Vietnam? Northern Europe? My siblings and I trying to remember where they were off to this time.) They were part of the boomer cohort that fueled the growth of traveling to far-flung places in a globalized system that saw billions of person-trips annually.

How do we move on from this? Cruise ships sit idle, iconic hotels in large city centers are closing and the restaurant industry is facing a catastrophe.

Economists talk or “creative destruction” as part of the cycle of capitalism – but there seems to be nothing creative in the detritus of the travel industry that is comprised of friends and neighbors.

And yet.

In 2007, two San Francisco residents rented our air mattresses to convention goers priced out hotel rooms, the first bookings for what would become Airbnb, Inc.

The company took off despite the 2008 recession, driven in part by being a cheaper (if not necessarily code-compliant) alternative to hotels.

Uber, the other much-maligned travel industry provider, started around the same time, skirting some of the monopolies taxi companies had on city transport.

How Sonoma County’s hospitality industry successfully adapts and grows out of this tough time remains to be seen, but the stirrings of innovation are there. In a place that enjoys enviable weather for most of the year (and a big reason we pay the premium we do to live here) we are rediscovering our underused public, outdoor spaces.

Parking spots that normally sit empty except for a few hours per day are re-purposed into dining rooms, which in turn give retail establishments a chance to show off their wares to diners. Artists are bringing their art from the back of galleries and into store-front windows or public spaces. In the city of Sonoma the eight-acre Sonoma Plaza becomes an open-air dining commons on the weekends as in restaurants set up in respective corners and even the sparkling wine bar offers bubbles next to the duck pond.

As we transition to our wetter, darker season will we become more like Seattle, where residents shrug off the drops and go about their day, fleece and Gore-Tex allowing for a stroll to the local café and an espresso between the showers?

Are there local entrepreneurs coming up with ways to provide a unique experience for wine tasting under lighted canopies and logoed lap blankets for sale to take home?

Will we set up outdoor stalls like those that line the river in Paris and alleyways in London?

Are we willing to adapt our cities and towns so that we can succeed in a world that will not always allow us to have the same indoor, temperature-controlled experiences from a year ago?

Tim Zahner, executive director of the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau. (Photo by Robbi Pengelly/Index-Tribune)

The hospitality industry rewards people who can balance operational competency (provide a good experience to guests every day, time and again) with creativity and flair (give customers a reason to come back).

The people who choose the industry as an avocation are creative and hard-working. The months ahead are going to be very tough for the small businesses who comprise the industry, but I am not counting them out.

We will need the support of our residents and our policy makers. If we are nimble and willing to try something, and if that doesn’t work, try something else, we will get through this.