Sustainable Sonoma to share housing strategies, new name

Sustainable Sonoma, the local coalition of community leaders focused on housing solutions, is hosting a virtual event on Aug. 11, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. to share strategies about improving housing affordability – and to announce a new name for the group.

Caitlin Cornwall, Sustainable Sonoma’s project director, will showcase the coalition’s recently published report, “Homes for A Sustainable Sonoma: Strategic Recommendations for Our Community” at the event. The recommendations in the report identify “time-sensitive windows of opportunity, the most important strategies for nonprofits and donors to focus on, and the most important strategies for government and advocates to focus on,” according to an announcement of the event.

Guest speakers Jen Klose and Devika Goetschius will discuss important partnerships and tools that can help Sonoma Valley retain its community members who continue to be priced out of the Valley. Goetschius, executive director of Housing Land Trust of Sonoma County, will describe how community land trusts create home-ownership opportunities for residents who cannot otherwise afford it. Klose, the executive director of Generation Housing, will describe their campaigns to increase political and community will to enact and implement pro-housing policies at the state and local level.

Also at the meeting Sustainable Sonoma, a project of Sonoma Ecology Center, will announce a new name that better describes its core functions which, according to the group, include finding solutions for the Sonoma community to achieve better balance in its environment, economy and equity, according to the announcement.

For more information on the event, visit sustainablesonoma.net/homesevent. To attend, RSVP to kim@sustainablesonoma.net.