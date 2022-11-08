Techonomy 22 conference heads to Sonoma Valley with weekend of tech talks

A retreat for leaders in tech is coming to Viansa Winery, bringing loads of tech giants with it.

Beginning Sunday, Techonomy 22 is a two-day deep dive into today’s biggest tech issues, featuring tech executives, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and top academics.

The conference boasts names such as Andrew Anagnost, president and CEO of Autodesk; Fatoumata BÂ, founder and executive chair of Janngo; Neo-classical pianist and composer Charles Wilson III, known as BLKBOK; and Maria Ressa, CEO of Rappler, and 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.

A total of 33 speakers and around 200 guests will engage in conversations about how technology can accelerate progress. The event will kickoff with an opening plenary roundtable that poses the question: Can innovation rise to the world's challenges?

Titles of other talks include: “Tech Trends to Save the World,” “Protecting People in a Digital Age,” “Innovation Without Ego” and many more that provoke questions about how to face the future of tech.

According to a founding member at Sonoma Brands Capital, a local private equity firm focused on the growth sectors of the consumer economy, community members can expect to see more events like this one coming to the Valley in the future.

Venue host Viansa Winery exists under Sonoma Brands’ Vintage Wine Estates portfolio, and the branding agency played a key role in bringing the conference to Sonoma.

“We’ve taken a particular interest in Viansa as a spot to bring like-minded individuals together,” Jon Sebastaini, founder and managing partner at Sonoma Brands, said. “All of these people I think will leave Sonoma with a very positive experience of the venue and the Valley.”

Sebastiani also mentioned his branding agency’s recent interest in breaking into the tech industry, and that he hopes this conference will position both Viansa and Sonoma as a destination for the tech world.

