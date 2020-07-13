The battle for equal ground: North Bay Black business owners hope for permanent change

After the Memorial Day murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man whose killing by a police officer in Minneapolis was caught on video, the Black Lives Matter movement moved front and center of peoples’ consciousness, sparking outrage and protests on an international level.

But can the movement lead to permanent change?

Four local business owners — three Black, one white — recently shared their experiences and perspectives during this historic time.

Black Lives Matter

One of the fallouts from the Black Lives Matter movement is a response that’s been heard across the nation that “All Lives Matter.” That phrase has proved troublesome because it can be seen as minimizing the oppression Black people have felt for centuries.

That became painfully clear on a local level last month when the now-former president of the Sonoma County Alliance aired his grievances over protests and vandalism on a since-deleted post to the organization’s website. In his letter, he stated, “All Lives Matter.”

Stepping up

“People like to combat Black Lives Matter with All Lives Matter, and I always like people to know that is the most offensive thing you can do because it’s taking away from what the Black community is going through right now,” said Letitia Hanke, CEO of ARS Roofing, Gutters & Solar, a Santa Rosa-based business she founded in 2004 that serves Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties.

“We’re not saying that all lives don’t matter because it’s obvious that all lives matter,” Hanke said. "But the truth is, right now Black Lives Matter, and we need people who want to be a part of that and help us finally achieve equality.”

Hanke, who said she was bullied as one of few Black children growing up in Lake County, was studying music at Sonoma State University and looking for one job to replace the three she had at the time. She landed work as a receptionist at a roofing company.

“I proved myself over and over again, and I went from receptionist to the office manager to the manager,” Hanke said. “When my boss wanted to retire, that's when he first started training me in roofing so that way I could get my own license.”

Hanke said her boss wanted her to buy his company, but she opted instead to start her own business — a journey that came with significant pain as she rose to success, including losing a reroofing job when the potential client, an older couple, saw her in person. Until then, she used only her first initial and last name in her business, and kept her face hidden. Hanke didn’t want potential clients to know she was female and Black.

But that changed after the couple rejected her in cruel fashion, informing her their house had an alarm system that would go off “really loud” if anyone tried to break in, she said.

“I walked to my car, pulled around the corner and I completely bawled my eyes out,” Hanke said. “It broke my heart is what it did.”

She went back to the office, put the bid through the shredder, and vowed from that day forward to put her face and full name on everything concerning her company. Hanke said it was a turning point, one that “catapulted” her business.

Don’t be a ‘Karen’

“Letitia is so well-spoken and so willing to educate,” said Karen Kilian, who runs Marin Women at Work, a networking group made up of 50 members. Hanke is the only Black woman in the group.

Kilian and Hanke recently did a podcast together to talk about Black Lives Matter and how white women can better support Black women.

“I reached out to Leticia because we are friends; I feel safe with her,” Kilian said. “And I felt like I could ask all those questions others want to know but were too afraid to ask.”

The 37-minute podcast reveals an easy flow between the two women as they tackle a tough subject. The podcast, available on YouTube, is titled “A Karen and a Black Business Woman.”

A “Karen” is a reference to entitled women who have been caught on video across social media belittling people and inciting racism. Kilian made clear she is not a “Karen.”

“The whole podcast was to educate people like me that don't consider ourselves racist, but maybe say things that are hurtful or insensitive,” Kilian said. “I don't consider Letitia my Black friend. I didn't feel like I needed to be educated on that part.”

Kilian bought a couple of books that Hanke suggested to help Kilian gain a clearer understanding of how certain words matter in the Black community, such as why “All Lives Matter” is hurtful.

“When I say something, or I learn why that's insensitive,” Kilian said, “I'll have a better understanding of where that is coming from.”