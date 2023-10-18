The Clover Movie Theater, Cloverdale’s only movie theater, has closed

Cloverdale’s only movie theater, The Clover, and offshoot business Next Door Comics have wrapped up business and has officially closed.

An email obtained by The Press Democrat was sent to its movie members Tuesday by co-owner Ryan Hecht announcing the theater’s closing.

Hecht declined to comment in an email received Wednesday.

He said in the email that the theater ran out of money and that he couldn’t think of a solution to keep it going.

Hecht had hoped to keep the theater open until the end of October and that the release of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” would help the theater make it to the end. However, poor attendance “put the nail in the coffin” and the theater officially shut down.

“While I’m sad it’s over, I’m very proud of what we were able to accomplish over the last 10 years,” Hecht said in the email. “We showed a lot of movies, popped a lot of popcorn and hopefully gave people some really fun times.”

Moviegoers will now have to drive either to Lakeport Cinema 5 in Lakeport or Airport Stadium 12 theater in northern Santa Rosa.

The news was a huge blow to the Cloverdale community with people taking to social media to express their feelings regarding the closures.

Cloverdale resident Jaremy Bill worked at The Clover in the early 2000s when he was in high school. The best part of the job was being able to see big movies release in theaters, he said. Bill remembered when Shrek and Pirates of the Caribbean filled The Clover’s four theaters with almost 150 people.

He was shocked when he learned the theater had closed.

“These are jobs that high school kids are no longer able to get and these kinds of jobs can segue a bit into college courses dealing in film,” Bill said. “Here’s to hoping that maybe in five or 10 years we get someone with the same ambition that the former owner has to reopen it and get it going again here in Cloverdale.”

Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce director Neena Hanchett was heartbroken when she heard the news.

“ (The theater) was one of the important fabrics of our community,” Hanchett said. “It was super hyperlocal, the people that worked there knew your name … and it was valuable to them (the community).”

Nonprofit organization AVFilm, in which Hecht’s wife Kathryn serves as executive director, released a statement regarding the theater’s closing.

The Clover Theater and AVFilm are both separate entities with Kathryn being a part of AVFilm and Ryan running The Clover Theater as a private entity.

The statement, shared on social media, said the organization was “deeply saddened” by the news of The Clover’s closing and thanked Hecht for sharing his passion for films with the community.

The Clover made multiple efforts to bring moviegoers back following the pandemic.

One of its most recent attempts was the launch of its membership program, where movie lovers could attend any movie showing any day at any time for $25 and get 10% off concessions.

These memberships, according to the email, are in the process of being canceled with party reservations also being canceled and refunded.

The theater would hold special events, too, during the week where a classic movie would be shown with a curated snack prepared for members who attended.

For example, members who attended the showing of “Casablanca” were able to purchase a “Bogey’s Hoagie” from MoE’s Eagles Nest Deli around the corner. The theater also catered pink cupcakes from Flour Girl for the premiere of “Barbie” earlier this year.

Hecht’s email also announced the permanent closure of Next Door Comics, an offshoot business of The Clover.

