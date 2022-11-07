The impact of short-term rentals in Napa County

Whitney Farris has been running a city of Napa vacation rental in a secluded area of Brown Street, about half a mile from downtown, since late 2019.

A Napa native, Farris also owns three other short-term rentals — a term which generally applies to properties rented for fewer than 30 days — in Bodega Bay, Mount Shasta and Phoenix. She personally manages the two North Bay units, and a management company handles the two others.

Her olive-green Napa rental is shaded by trees; the front door is several feet away from Brown Street and up seven steps from the sidewalk level. The rental includes a full kitchen, indoor and outdoor dining areas, three bedrooms and a sizable, spa-equipped backyard. An additional bedroom can be found in a backyard studio unit, and Farris provides her customers with electric bikes to get around Napa.

Farris said her customers tend to be older couples coming to Napa for special occasions, such birthdays that end in a "0." She also sees many groups of women who come to Napa to wine taste and roughly range in age from 30 to 65.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought some turbulence to Farris' short-term rental business in 2020 and early 2021, she said. But that pandemic-caused gap in demand essentially ended in the summer of 2021. And now the vacationers have swarmed back.

"It's just been nonstop busy," Farris said. "I'm booked out probably six months in advance."

That upsurge in demand for legal rentals comes with the high likelihood that the underground short-term rental market will increase as well. No municipality in the county — except Napa and St. Helena — has issued permits for such rentals, and they are banned in unincorporated areas. Enforcement is largely complaint-based, and work on the issue amounts to less than 20 hours per week across all the county's various government bodies.

City and county officials do attempt to track — with outside help — illegal units, and say the number appears to be well below 2019 levels. But the tracking is done via sites like Airbnb and Vrbo. It's still possible that if the owners of these units try to be somewhat subtle, they won't be tracked or, very possibly, found out.

Vacation rentals in Napa

In the 2019 Netflix comedy movie "Wine Country," a group of six longtime friends decide to spend a weekend in the Napa Valley. They come to Napa to commemorate the 50th birthday of one of the lead characters. But they also have personal problems and various hijinks to work through while they go through stereotypical scenes of vacationing in Napa, involving wine, fancy food and roving around in scenic Napa Valley locations.

As such, pretty much the entire film is staged within the natural beauty of the various parts of the valley — there are scenes filmed on location in Calistoga and at three Napa wineries. But another prominent setting is the enormous vacation rental house where the friends stay. Indeed, the very first scene involves one of the main characters moving the trip forward by searching through an AirBnB-esque internet platform to find and rent the house.

In real life, the home in question is located in Los Angeles. But the movie version sits atop the rolling hills and sun-soaked vineyards of Napa County. It features a pool, a "zen area" with a Buddha statue, a gourmet kitchen, a fire pit and a very slow Wi-Fi connection so the characters are "just gonna have to talk to each other," says the fictional owner, played by Tina Fey.

But if the house depicted in the film actually existed in Napa, running it as a short-term rental would likely be illegal. That's because short-term rentals are banned in unincorporated Napa County, Calistoga and Yountville. Even in the city of Napa and St. Helena, where short-term rentals are technically allowed, only a few people are supposed to be able to stay in them.

The city of Napa, for example, only allows 41 non-hosted or whole house short-term vacation rentals and 60 hosted rentals — which means the owner needs to reside at the rental unit and sleep there while it's being rented. St. Helena only permits 25 short-term rentals.

American Canyon hasn't permitted any short-term rentals, though they're technically legal through a conditional use permit in two neighborhoods at the south-eastern side of the city.

Farris is one of the lucky few with one of the city of Napa's 41 non-hosted rental permits, and she paid a high price for it to the previous owner. She bought the Brown Street home for $800,000, and paid an additional $400,000 to the owner to transfer the non-hosted permit over. The house was already being used as a short-term rental before Farris bought it, she said, so it came furnished, immediately ready for guests.