The Oaks at Fountain Grove is a Top Real Estate Project Award winner

The Oaks at Fountaingrove is a 46-home community originally built in 1994 to serve Sonoma County's rapidly growing population. All of these homes were lost in the 2017 Tubbs fire. Farmers Insurance and the HOA chose Sonoma County-based Farrow Commercial Construction to rebuild the entire community starting in 2018. All residents will be back in their homes by the end of the year.

Rebuilding quickly was a priority, along with eliminating former issues of roof leaks and failed siding plus making the new community resistant to future disasters. To avoid a concrete shortage that could have delayed the project, Farrow acquired its own batch plant.

A labor shortage threatened the rebuilding speed and costs. The company relocated crews from other states and housed them on job sites in new mobile homes. Foreseeing a lumber shortage and resulting price spikes, Farrow negotiated a contract for steel framing that saved money, allowed crews to frame faster, and provided fire resistance and long-term value.

Farrow also formed the 707 Design Studio to help meet each homeowner’s priorities and preferences while managing budgets. Many fire-resistant building materials were adopted, including metal roofs, sealed attics, stucco exteriors, fire-rated windows, and fire and drought resistant landscaping.

Homes were designed to meet Sonoma Clean Power's Advanced Energy Rebuild program goals enabling homeowners to claim as much as $17,500 in rebates for hitting energy efficiency targets 20% higher than the code required. More than half of the homeowners chose to go solar. Farrow went beyond the required one-year new home warranty and purchased extended five-year warranties for each home.