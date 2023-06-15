The Village at Rancho Solano senior living center hires new executive director

The Village at Rancho Solano in Fairfield has announced the hiring of Agustin Samaniego as their executive director. He will manage the day-to-day operations of the senior living community, as well as its staff.

Agustin has worked in assisted living and memory care since 2008. He started as a business office manager at Brookdale Senior Living and later became Executive Director.

“I greatly enjoyed the wealth of knowledge that seniors have shared with me about life and their experiences,” Agustin said, “For this reason, I decided to continue in this field.”

Prior to senior living, Agustin worked in real estate and the hotel industry.

The Fairfield facility is owned by Pegasus Senior Living, based in Grapevine, Texas. It has more than three dozen communities across the country.