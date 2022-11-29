These 7 companies are making a difference: North Bay Gives Awards for 2022

North Bay Business Journal recognizes the following organizations for their impact on their communities in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Winners of the 2022 North Bay Gives Awards were recognized at an event in Santa Rosa on Nov. 16.

BPM LLP North Bay 110 Stony Point Road, Suite 210, Santa Rosa, 95401; 707-544-4078; bpm.com

What the nominator had to say about BMP LLP North Bay:

“BPM has consistently encouraged giving back to and being involved in the community. They have dedicated community outreach liaisons in each of the offices that assist in making it more attainable for colleagues to get involved. They have annual volunteer days dedicated to serving their communities.

“BPM has a people first culture that fosters an environment where giving back comes naturally. Recently certified as a B Corp, they reinforce their commitment to using business as a force for good and seek to make an impact in the communities they live and serve.

How the community and the company benefit from a philosophy of philanthropy at BPM LLP North Bay:

“Like work done with the Cannie Companions group or at Ceres Community Project, everyone who works for BPM can see the benefit that their focus on community provides as they seek to impact the lives of their colleagues and those in their communities.

“Various local nonprofits have benefited from the firm's support of community activities as well as it's annual BPM Day where colleagues dedicate a day to go out and serve in the community.

George Petersen Insurance Agency 175 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa 95401; 707-525-4150; gpins.com

What the nominator had to say about George Petersen Insurance Agency:

“With an active Community Outreach Committee, the agency donates funds to local nonprofit organizations with one of the rules being each donation sent, needs to be addressed to a local address – ensuring the funds go directly to the intended community. Since the onset of the pandemic, the committee ramped up its donations to help local non-profits feed our community.

“The agency also encourages the staff to volunteer and participate in drives throughout the year. Some annual efforts include volunteering at the local food bank, the YWCA coat drive, Food Drive & Holiday Bell Ringing for the Salvation Army, volunteering at Boys & Girls Club events, and delivering holiday meals to families in need.”

The company cites as one example of the its employees working in the community:

“In our Fort Bragg community, our local staff has made it a tradition to put together Thanksgiving meals which has been known to include things like potatoes, green bean casserole ingredients,stuffing, gravy mix, and a gift card for a turkey and other essentials.

“These meals are hand delivered by our Fort Bragg staff each year, giving through a local non-profit called Project Sanctuary who is a full-service domestic violence and sexual assault crisis intervention responder.They offer services such as legal advocacy, transitional housing, 24/7 crisis line, and much more.

“George Petersen is proud to be able to provide over 15 families in need a hearty Thanksgiving meal year after year.“

Kendall-Jackson Winery 5007 Fulton Road, Santa Rosa 95403; 800-769-3649; kj.com

What the nominators states about the philanthropy work of Kendall-Jackson Winery:

“Kendall-Jackson has been along-time supporter of the local Sonoma County community for decades. Each year, the winery contributes thousands of hours of volunteer time, financial support, and in-kind donations to more than 200+ nonprofit organizations throughout the Sonoma County community and beyond.”

And a some examples of the community contributions they have made:

Rooted for Good Volunteer Program: This summer Kendall-Jackson’s global sales force of more than 200 people spent time volunteering at a variety of farms, gardens, and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County and beyond.

As part of the company’s Rooted for Good initiative, the event marked the largest single-day volunteer effort to date for the winery, where they volunteered at six local Sonoma County nonprofits and community organizations, including Bayer Farm, The Cultural Conservancy’s Heron Shadow, Farm to Pantry, Land Paths, Redwood Empire Food Bank, Santa Rosa Junior College’s Shone Farm, and De Marillac Academy in San Francisco.

Grocery Worker’s Relief Fund: It has evolved to become the Grocery Worker’s Appreciation Fund. The fund continues to recognize grocery workers and their contributions by providing financial assistance for life’s everyday unexpected expenses.