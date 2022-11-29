Subscribe

These 7 companies are making a difference: North Bay Gives Awards for 2022

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
November 29, 2022, 1:48PM
Updated 6 hours ago

North Bay Business Journal recognizes the following organizations for their impact on their communities in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Winners of the 2022 North Bay Gives Awards were recognized at an event in Santa Rosa on Nov. 16.

Related: Find out who was at the 2022 North Bay Gives Awards

BPM LLP North Bay

110 Stony Point Road, Suite 210, Santa Rosa, 95401; 707-544-4078; bpm.com

What the nominator had to say about BMP LLP North Bay:

“BPM has consistently encouraged giving back to and being involved in the community. They have dedicated community outreach liaisons in each of the offices that assist in making it more attainable for colleagues to get involved. They have annual volunteer days dedicated to serving their communities.

“BPM has a people first culture that fosters an environment where giving back comes naturally. Recently certified as a B Corp, they reinforce their commitment to using business as a force for good and seek to make an impact in the communities they live and serve.

How the community and the company benefit from a philosophy of philanthropy at BPM LLP North Bay:

“Like work done with the Cannie Companions group or at Ceres Community Project, everyone who works for BPM can see the benefit that their focus on community provides as they seek to impact the lives of their colleagues and those in their communities.

“Various local nonprofits have benefited from the firm's support of community activities as well as it's annual BPM Day where colleagues dedicate a day to go out and serve in the community.

George Petersen Insurance Agency

175 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa 95401; 707-525-4150; gpins.com

What the nominator had to say about George Petersen Insurance Agency:

“With an active Community Outreach Committee, the agency donates funds to local nonprofit organizations with one of the rules being each donation sent, needs to be addressed to a local address – ensuring the funds go directly to the intended community. Since the onset of the pandemic, the committee ramped up its donations to help local non-profits feed our community.

“The agency also encourages the staff to volunteer and participate in drives throughout the year. Some annual efforts include volunteering at the local food bank, the YWCA coat drive, Food Drive & Holiday Bell Ringing for the Salvation Army, volunteering at Boys & Girls Club events, and delivering holiday meals to families in need.”

The company cites as one example of the its employees working in the community:

“In our Fort Bragg community, our local staff has made it a tradition to put together Thanksgiving meals which has been known to include things like potatoes, green bean casserole ingredients,stuffing, gravy mix, and a gift card for a turkey and other essentials.

“These meals are hand delivered by our Fort Bragg staff each year, giving through a local non-profit called Project Sanctuary who is a full-service domestic violence and sexual assault crisis intervention responder.They offer services such as legal advocacy, transitional housing, 24/7 crisis line, and much more.

“George Petersen is proud to be able to provide over 15 families in need a hearty Thanksgiving meal year after year.“

Kendall-Jackson Winery

5007 Fulton Road, Santa Rosa 95403; 800-769-3649; kj.com

What the nominators states about the philanthropy work of Kendall-Jackson Winery:

“Kendall-Jackson has been along-time supporter of the local Sonoma County community for decades. Each year, the winery contributes thousands of hours of volunteer time, financial support, and in-kind donations to more than 200+ nonprofit organizations throughout the Sonoma County community and beyond.”

And a some examples of the community contributions they have made:

Rooted for Good Volunteer Program: This summer Kendall-Jackson’s global sales force of more than 200 people spent time volunteering at a variety of farms, gardens, and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County and beyond.

As part of the company’s Rooted for Good initiative, the event marked the largest single-day volunteer effort to date for the winery, where they volunteered at six local Sonoma County nonprofits and community organizations, including Bayer Farm, The Cultural Conservancy’s Heron Shadow, Farm to Pantry, Land Paths, Redwood Empire Food Bank, Santa Rosa Junior College’s Shone Farm, and De Marillac Academy in San Francisco.

Grocery Worker’s Relief Fund: It has evolved to become the Grocery Worker’s Appreciation Fund. The fund continues to recognize grocery workers and their contributions by providing financial assistance for life’s everyday unexpected expenses.

Since the fund’s launch, there have been more than $600,000 in donations to the fund More than 10,000 grocery workers across the United States have applied for financial assistance and 200-plus gift cards have been awarded.

Peterson Mechanical Inc.

21819 Eighth St. E., Sonoma 95476; 707-938-8481; petersonmechanical.com

About the company and its outreach to the area:

Rich and Les Peterson helped the planning and building of the Vintage House Senior Center in Sonoma.

Les Peterson was essential in building the Sonoma Valley Field of Dreams, in which the main ball field is names the “Les M. Peterson Field.”

The current generation continue the legacy by raising money for the new Sonoma Valley Boys and Girls Club and installing the HVAC equipment.

Other examples from the nominator:

"They encourage employees to support their own philanthropic support. Employees have volunteered time for F.I.S.H (friends in Sonoma helping), during company time. Peterson also has donated to F.I.S.H holiday baskets, as well as supporting local women’s shelters.

“The most recent event is becoming a Toys for Tots Donation location. Peterson has deep rooted community support that will not only continue but grow as future generations continue the wonderful foundation it began on.”

Solful

785 Gravenstein Highway S., Sebastopol 95472; 707-596-9040; solful.com/sebastopol

The nominator states why Solful is a partner in philanthropy:

“Solful regularly collaborates with both North Bay and national philanthropic organizations to donate a portion of monthly sales to that said charity.

“For example, Solful partnered with the Sebastopol Center for the Arts and donated $1 from each sale during the month of September. They had a similar partnership with the San Franciscso Women’s Cancer Network during the month of October.“

Other examples:

“Solful helped raise $5,133 for Ceres Community Project during their Green Holiday campaign in 2021. They will be Solful’s charitable partner during December this year as well.

“In addition to the dollars raised, Solful also contributes merchandise and gift cards toCeres annual online auction.”

“Ceres is thrilled to partner with Solful. Our two organizations share many of the same values, including a strong commitment to delivering health and wellness throughout Sonoma County.” --Cathryn Couch, founder Ceres Community Project and CEO of Food for Thought.

Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery

1902 Madrona Ave., St. Helena 94574; 707-963-0134; spottswoode.com

Why the nominator says Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery is worth philanthropic recognition:

“Since 2007, it has been a member of 1% for the Planet, annually donating a minimum of 1% of its gross revenue to nonprofits that support a healthier world.

“To date, Spottswoode has donated more than $1.24 million in philanthropic support of environmental causes. This includes more than $350K to the Land Trust of Napa County, $84K to the Center for Biological Diversity, and more than $50K to the Natural Resources Defense Council.

“Additionally, Spottswoode has made overall contributions exceeding 20K each to organizations such as 350.org, American Rivers, Bay Area Ridge Trail Council, Greenpeace, National Forest Foundation, Save the Bay, and the Sierra Club.

“Spottswoode also led the restoration of Spring Creek, and was an active supporter of the Napa Valley Vine Trail, raising more than 80K to support completion of the trail.”

What an executive says about community work:

“Being good stewards of our land, people and planet has been part of who we are since we started farming organically in 1985. Supporting worthy groups that are addressing climate change and are making our lands accessible to more people helps to drive the conversation forward and makes more people aware of the importance of open space and the beauty and fragility of MotherNature.” —second-generation President and CEO Beth Novak Milliken

Summit State Bank

500 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa 95403; 707-568-6000; summitstatebank.com

What the nominator says about Summit State Bank's outreach to the area:

"One way in which Summit State Bank gives back is through the Nonprofit Partner Program designed for exempt organizations to enhance fundraising efforts and to maximize those organizations’ finances.

“Nonprofit Partners who have a deposit account with Summit State Bank, receive an annual contribution based on their average annual account balance. Last year alone, the bank donated over $450,000 to local nonprofit organizations. In addition, the bank hosts an annual North Bay Nonprofit event as an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to learn, connect, grow, and support philanthropic work in our community."

Other examples of its particulars of its philanthropy:

Some include Redwood Empire Food Bank, Food For Thought, Ceres Community Project, and The Living Room.

“While the banks employees each received one paid workday a year to volunteer their time with any nonprofit within the community of their choosing, the bank itself supports Creser Capital, a Sonoma County nonprofit dedicated to creating pathways for small business owners by providing microloans.”

And Covid relief contributions included: Redwood Empire Food Bank, Catholic Charities, St. Vincent de Paul, and Corazon Healdsburg. Other philanthropic organizations that Summit State Bank supports, include Redwood Empire Food Bank, Food For Thought, Ceres Community Project, and The Living Room.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette