This Sonoma Valley tour leaves no carbon footprint

When Sonoma Valley businessman Howard Sapper found himself stuck with about one-dozen electric trikes a couple of years ago, he did what any enterprising serial entrepreneur would do.

He started a business.

“It was a total mistake,” Sapper, a 42-year veteran of the entertainment business, said about PushPak Motors, the company he started in early 2021. “It was making lemonade out of lemons.”

Sapper was left with the electric trikes after a deal he helped an acquaintance set up fell apart. But the timing turned out to be good. With COVID-19 in full swing, people who didn’t want to stay home felt safe outside. Plus, the pandemic had dried up Sapper’s entertainment business.

When Sapper started PushPak Motors, the plan was to rent or sell the trikes, but then “a light bulb went off” and he decided to also offer tours. The idea of transporting tourists through the Sonoma Valley on electric vehicles resonated with Sapper, a self-described “fervent environmentalist.”

“So I say to a friend of mine, ‘You know what? I think I'm going to do tours on these,’” Sapper said. “And he said to me, ‘Who in the hell is going to want to do tours on those?’ And the answer is maybe about 8,000 people in the last two-and-a-half years.”

These days, Sapper has between 40 and 50 three-wheeled electric trikes in his touring fleet, and dozens more for sale or rent.

PushPak’s guided tours go out twice a day, with stops at historical sites, excursions through vineyards, and wine and cheese tastings. Sapper’s customers run the gamut, from individuals and small groups to large corporations taking employees on retreats or incentive trips. Sapper leads some of the tours, but most are run by staff.

So far, Sapper has put about $300,000 into the business, a mix of his own money and loans, he said, declining further details.

PushPak’s tours cost $175 for three hours with a stop at one winery; $225 for five hours with two winery stops, he said. Wine and cheese are not included in the price. Tourists buy directly from the small businesses involved in the tours.

Among them is Three Fat Guys, a Sonoma Valley winery founded 15 years ago by three former NFL football players. A tasting room was added to the winery in 2019, said owner Tony Moll.

He appreciates the regular business Sapper brings to Three Fat Guys.

“I think any small business would love to be able to see a constant flow of patrons through the door,” said Moll, whose winery hosts PushPak’s twice-daily tourists for between 45 and 90 minutes. “It definitely adds a nice boost to our bottom line when he brings his groups here.”

Moll didn’t provide numbers, but said business from PushPak is especially beneficial during the midweek and colder months.

“It’s obviously a wonderful sight to see (Sapper) be able to bring a group through on a day that might be dreary weather or something like that, but his (tour) group still wants to go,” Moll said.

While Three Fat Guys didn’t hesitate to participate in Sapper’s tours, Vella Cheese needed convincing, said CEO Chickie Vella.

Vella Cheese has a manufacturing facility and a small on-site retail store, located in an industrial area of Sonoma Valley not conducive to twice-daily tours that sometimes exceed 60 people.

“We have to be careful, which is why we said no to Howard for so long,” Vella said. “We’ve had our regular customers for years and years and years, so we don't like them to come here and see all these (tourists) and feel like they don't want to come in.”

But it has worked out.

On arrival, the tour guide gives a talk about the third-generation cheese-making business and its 92-year-old history, and tourists can visit the tiny retail store, one or two people at a time. Vella will have prepared cheeseboards, which are then taken to Three Fat Guys for wine and cheese tastings, she said.

Next up for the enterprising Sapper will be a different tour offering.

“We have a new concept that we’ll introduce in 2024, called “Trike and Hike,” he said. “Instead of having a wine tasting, we're going to take them up into the mountains to do hiking.”

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.