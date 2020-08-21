Thousands in Napa County seek help with shelter in coronavirus pandemic. ‘Granny units’ can help

Pablo Zatarain is the executive director of Fair Housing Napa Valley, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation “dedicated to promoting and developing fairness and equality of housing opportunity for all people.”

The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold as the virus progresses into its sixth month.

In that time, Fair Housing Napa Valley has assisted hundreds of Napa County and Vallejo residents facing housing related challenges, all of which are in some way impacted by the current public health emergency.

Thousands of Napa County residents have either lost wages, employment, or have otherwise suffered significant financial hardship due to the pandemic. Tenant households have been acutely affected by the pandemic’s economic impact. These households often represent the most vulnerable members of our community, including low-income families, households with disabilities, families with children, seniors, and communities of color.

In Napa County for example, Latinx families are disproportionately renters (60% of the county’s renters while comprising 35% of its population) and face language and cultural barriers in addition to the current housing challenges the pandemic has created.

Since April, over a third of Napa County's renter households (7,000-plus) have inquired about some form of rental assistance, per data from the Napa Valley COAD. Thirty percent of those households have requested more than a month's worth of rent.

The need for rental assistance to maintain housing security (the ability and opportunity to remain housed) is only going to increase with the second round of layoffs/ furloughs following the recent increase in positive case numbers and related business closures. Many Napa County tenants have low-wage jobs or were employed in sectors most impacted by the pandemic, including the tourism and service sectors. Additionally, many residents have yet to receive much-needed government benefits due to backlog in benefit demand and response.

While this information is specific to Napa County, it highlights a growing and concerning trend impacting renter households across the state, a trend which is all the more alarming when put in the context of the existing housing crisis plaguing Napa County and the state of California. High rents and extremely limited housing availability have made housing security for the most vulnerable residents very tenuous.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Napa County had a rental unit vacancy rate of roughly 1%–2% and highly competitive rental market. As a result, low-income and otherwise vulnerable tenants were already at a disadvantage in seeking rental housing in Napa County. They now face even more difficulties in the current housing climate, where rents and rental housing stock have not substantially changed, but many tenants’ ability to pay rent has been severely impacted.

Facing substantially decreased or lost income due to economic impact of the pandemic, tenants and housing advocates fear a large wave of evictions once the courts in California begin processing them, currently anticipated to begin in September. As a result of these displacements, and the potential homelessness and public health crisis that could ensue, there will be a substantial need for alternate housing for impacted tenants.

While Napa County and other Bay Area counties have passed eviction moratoriums to curb the effects of COVID-19’s economic impact on tenants, these ordinances are temporary and do not sufficiently address the regional and state-wide housing challenges and needs residents are currently facing, particularly since the onset of the pandemic. Sustainable and effective state legislation is needed to better address the myriad of housing challenges arising from the current pandemic, including potential displacements due to non-payment of rent.

The creation of additional affordable housing opportunities for residents also remains a vital priority in tackling the region (and state’s) housing crisis. While the efforts to physically build new affordable housing complexes continue, such projects can be timely and expensive. There are alternate, and effective, manners of creating affordable housing opportunities for tenants.

For example, and to their credit, several jurisdictions and organizations in Napa County are working to create additional affordable housing opportunities through the building and permitting of accessory dwelling units (ADUs). These units, sometimes referred to as “granny units,” are supplemental units (attached or detached from the original structure) that can be built or renovated on an existing property, at a lower cost and in a shorter time frame. As smaller units, ADUs present a more immediate and affordable housing option for many tenants.

California has recognized the opportunity ADUs present smaller households and streamlined state regulations to make the permitting process more efficient and less burdensome to localities. This has led to the creation of ADU programs, like the ones in Napa County, that engage interested property owners and assist with the building/ permitting process. Such programs can create additional housing opportunities for vulnerable tenants, while also adding an alternate source of income for the property owner.

The ADU example is one way that Napa County, the region, and state can create additional affordable housing opportunities and tackle the various housing-related challenges ahead of us (some of which are described above).

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing the regional and state housing crisis required a combination of efforts and ideas. Given the challenges borne out of the last six months, an effective combination of programs, assistance, and continued advocacy for the most vulnerable members of our communities is still needed to ensure they have the same housing opportunities as other residents, as we attempt to collectively recover in the months and years to come.