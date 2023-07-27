Tiburon sued over Paradise Drive housing site

A group of residents is suing Tiburon over a potential bayside housing site, alleging it violates state laws.

The dispute involves a 9-acre tract at 4576 Paradise Drive in the Paradise Cay area. The town's housing element, approved in May as part of the general plan, projects 93 market-rate residences at the site with a zoning density of 10 to 12.4 dwellings per acre.

The plaintiffs — the Committee to Preserve the Paradise Cove Salt Marsh, Tidelands and Neighborhood Safety — said the designation violates the California Environmental Quality Act and state planning and zoning laws.

Jeff Chanin, a resident of Old Landing Road for 30 years and a representative of the group, said the housing plan was submitted to the state without disclosure of site constraints, including impacts on fish and limited transportation.

"The recourse here is if the town does not voluntarily take it out of the general plan, we can have that part of the general plan set aside," Chanin said. "We are trying to get them out of a box."

The lawsuit, which was filed on June 23, describes the property as environmentally sensitive. It said the property is in a flood-prone area with potential foraging habitat for green sturgeon, chinook salmon and longfin smelt. The suit says a previous owner conducted an ecological assessment of the site.

The suit also says the vehicular access to the property is commonly used by bicyclists and would not be able to be expanded for vehicles.

The lawsuit said that "the ultimate consequences of very high residential development on the property on the physical environment would be significant impacts on aesthetics, biological resources, hydrology and water quality, land use, and transportation issues." An environmental impact report conducted by the town failed to identify any of these issues, the suit said.

The suit further says that a development at the site would interfere with the general plan's goals of conservationist policy and protection of bicycle and pedestrian roads.

The suit seeks to remove the site from the housing element and general plan.

Town Attorney Benjamin Stock said the town had received the lawsuit.

"Given that this involves litigation, the Town will provide its comment on the lawsuit in the courtroom," Stock said in an email.

Eric Crandall, the property owner of 4576 Paradise Drive, said that "unfortunately a handful of neighbors are upset with Tiburon for complying with state law, and are now suing them for it."

"Tiburon used highly regarded consultants to put together their EIR and general plan, so I'd be surprised if a court determines they're not in compliance with CEQA or state law," Crandell said.

Under the state housing mandate, Tiburon must permit 639 more residences over the next eight years. The number includes 193 dwellings for very-low-income households; 110 for low-income; 93 for moderate-income; and 243 for above-moderate.

The town's most recent projection includes 692 residences, including 217 for very-low-income households; 122 for low-income; 95 for moderate-income; and 258 for above-moderate-income.

The Town Council recently pushed off rezoning the Paradise Drive site until objective design and development standards, known as ODDS, are created for the property. The process could take up to six months, according to the town.

Peter Prows, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, said the town is completing a 60-day process of preparing the administrative records. Hearing dates are pending.

Jon Larson, a leader of the committee, said the group represents about 100 people from 60 households in the area.

"We would like to see the property developed consistent with the neighborhood," said Larson, a resident of Mateo Drive since 1975.