Top Napa-Solano industrial real estate agents join CBRE

Three industrial real estate agents whose work includes some of the largest warehouse developments in Napa and Solano counties have affiliated with a new brokerage.

Brooks Pedder, Tony Binswanger and Bo Harkins, who also focus on Contra Costa County, in mid February joined the Walnut Creek office of CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate services company, with $31.9 billion in revenue last year and 130,000 employees. Their titles now are vice chairman, executive vice president and first vice president, respectively.

The Napa-Solano industrial market has been among the tightest in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to CBRE Research. In the fourth quarter, vacancy decreased to 3.2% from 4.8% the prior quarter after 1.33 million square feet of warehouse positive net absorption (more space taken off the market than put back).

Nearly 468,000 square feet of new warehouses were finished in the fourth quarter, and 80% of that was pre-leased. About 1.1 million square feet of space are under construction.

Pedder, Binswanger and Harkins had been with Cushman & Wakefield’s Walnut Creek office (previously part of DTZ and Cassidy Turley) since late 2014. Before that, they worked together at Colliers International. Cushman’s North Bay office is in San Rafael, and Colliers’ is in Fairfield.

Pedder over his 39-year career has handled leases and sales of 100 million-plus square feet of Northern California buildings and brokered sales of more than 4,000 acres of industrial or business park land in the region, according to the Feb. 20 announcement.

He was a top producer in Cushman’s Walnut Creek office for the past four years and a in the top 10 for the brokerage’s U.S. industrial agents.

Pedder told the Business Journal that his work has included original Solano Business Park land sales to users in the late 1980s for developer Bechtel, multiple project sales and leases in Benicia Industrial Park and similar work at Fairfield Corporate Commons, Vaca Valley Industrial Park, Fairfield-Cordelia Industrial Park and Greenwood Industrial Park in Napa.

Binswanger since 2008 has brokered $1.5 billion in commercial transactions, the news release said. He was Cushman’s top Walnut Creek producer last year and in 2020 ranked in the company’s top 100 U.S. industrial agents.

A recent project Pedder and Binswanger have helped market is Northbay Logistics Center, a reworking of a former Savemart distribution center in Vacaville plus development of an Amazon warehouse and another logistics building nearing completion.

Harkins got into commercial real estate at Colliers in 2014 and received his license the following year. Since then, he has handled more than 10 million square feet of leases and over $500 million in office and industrial property sales.