Top-selling residential real estate team opens NavigateRE office in Petaluma

Residential real estate brokerage NavigateRE also is a recent newcomer to the Theatre Square, inking a lease for 1,200 square feet in the downtown Petaluma mixed-use complex.

“The location connects us to the community and clients that we love so much and we’re just steps away from all that Petaluma has to offer,” said CEO Don McDonald in the announcement.

McDonald and co-founder Donovan Schemke previously spent nearly two decades leading The Elite Partners, one of RE/Max’s worldwide top 10 brokerage teams.

“We are excited to launch our new endeavor at Theatre Square, in the heart of downtown Petaluma,” McDonald said.

The company aims to “streamline and simplify the transaction and marketing processes for both agents and consumers.”

Laura Duffy, Jordan Lazor and Tony Sarno of Jones Lang LaSalle Brokerage represented NavigateRE and Basin Street Properties in the Jan. 1 lease transaction at 140 Second St., Suite 108.

