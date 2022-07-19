Tragedies spurred North Bay businesses to embrace diversity, inclusion — for a time

When George Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020, the business community’s investment in company training on diversity and inclusion in the workplace exploded.

The Personnel Perspective, an executive search and human resources consulting firm that serves the North Bay area, was among the consulting firms that saw that demand spike for its long-offered diversity and inclusion training programs, as Arlene Smith, director of training and development, told the Business Journal in November.

But in the years since Floyd’s death, the volume of D&I training requests has dropped, according to Golbou Ghassemieh, operations manager and senior consultant at The Personnel Perspective.

“Predictably, when there's a major social movement and events, there's a lot of energy around it right at the beginning,” Ghassemieh said. “People do what they can. Everybody's at a different stage in terms of their desire and interest and willingness to invest in those efforts.”

Some organizations continue to expand their efforts, seeking to hire executives whose mission is to improve diversity and cultural understanding in the workplace. Others, like Genentech, a South San Francisco-based biotechnology corporation with multiple locations, including in Vacaville, continue to work on programs that preceded the Floyd awakening.

Genentech’s Jayson Johnson, head of D&I business partnering and learning and development, started with the company in March 2017 as a consultant before hiring on full time in April 2018.

“When I started in 2017, my role was to source diverse talent at the executive level,” Johnson said. “I did active sourcing for current openings, but I also did work with succession planning” to ensure the diversity of future executives.

In March, Genentech released its 2021 report that lays out in specific detail D&I advancements made and commitments to reach by 2025.

As of the end of last year, 53% of employees identify as a person of color; 4.7% and 5% of company directors and officers identify as “Black/African American” and “Hispanic/LatinX,” respectively; and 53% of directors and officers identify as a woman.

Beyond staffing, Genentech’s D&I goals include a $1 billion commitment in annual spending with diverse suppliers — a goal the company reported it is on track to reach, having recorded $879 million in diverse supplier spend last year.

Genentech’s overarching long-term D&I strategy is divided into three pillars, as stated on its website: “fostering belonging within the company, advancing inclusive research and health equity in its industry at-large, and transforming society through partnerships across health care, education and within all communities.”

Genentech isn’t alone in its focus to grow its D&I team and broader efforts as it moves forward.

There is plentiful evidence that more hiring for DEI roles is going on across the Greater Bay Area. Deloitte, KQED, Chegg and AAA of Northern California, Nevada and Utah, are among the businesses that currently have such job postings on Glassdoor.

Ghassemieh said The Personnel Perspective is committed to encouraging organizations to stay attuned to D&I programs.

“A single awareness-building training isn't enough to keep that momentum going. It’s really just the tip of the iceberg,” Ghassemieh said. “But if that's all you can do because that's where you're at as an organization, at least do that much. And then do it again at some point in time because it’s not a ‘one and done’ thing.”

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and education. She previously worked for a Gannett daily newspaper in New Jersey and NJBIZ, the state’s business journal. Cheryl has freelanced for business journals in Sacramento, Silicon Valley, San Francisco and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from California State University, Northridge. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.