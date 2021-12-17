Travis Credit Union of Solano County will be looking for a new CEO

Travis Credit Union President and CEO Barry Nelson, who began working at the Solano County-based facility in 2000, plans to retire in April 2022.

The credit union stated Thursday that under Nelson, Travis Credit Union has grown to the 12th largest credit union in California, with 24 branches, $4.7 billion in assets and more than 217,000 members.

During his tenure, the not-for-profit institution stated Nelson supported the creation of the Travis Credit Union Foundation in 2018. The vision has been to create more opportunities for free financial programs for the residents of the credit union's core counties, providing financial education, financial advocacy, and financial literacy.

After being hired, Nelson was promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer in 2001, senior vice president and chief operating officer in 2006, and executive vice president in June 2013.

In August 2014, he was promoted to president and CEO. At that time, the credit union had $2.3 billion in total assets and 163,000 members.

“As I close my chapter with TCU, I am proud that we are a healthy, high-performing Credit Union,” Nelson stated. “In my role as a leader, I am fortunate to have worked with so many talented employees and volunteers who helped create a forward-thinking organization focused on changing lives and lifting communities through financial wellness. I am confident that Travis Credit Union's Board of Directors and executive team have a solid strategic plan and vision that will guide us through the next 70 years.”

Headquartered in Vacaville, the credit union serves Solano, Yolo, Sacramento, Placer, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Napa, Contra Costa, Alameda, Sonoma, Colusa, and Merced Counties.

The credit union stated it is preparing plans for recruitment and selection of Nelson’s replacement.