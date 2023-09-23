Two Bay Area hospice organizations announce intent to merge

Two Bay Area not-for-profit hospice organizations have announced plans to merge. By the Bay Health in Larkspur and Mission Hospice & Home Care in San Mateo have signed a letter of intent to merge, according to a Sept. 21 joint press release.

By combining, the two not-for-profits stated their intention to strengthen and increase access to hospice and home health services; palliative and transitional care; and pediatric care for children with chronic and serious illness.

By the Bay Health currently services Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Sonoma and Alameda counties, and the cities of American Canyon, Napa and Vallejo. Mission Hospice & Home Care serves patients and families in the San Francisco Peninsula and South Bay, according to the release.

Both entities said that by merging, they would be able to serve nearly 1,000 patients per day, supported by more than 400 volunteers and 500 multidisciplinary staff, including physicians, nurses, social workers, spiritual support and bereavement counselors, home health aides and therapists.

The combined organizations stated they will continue to partner with health care systems and community services throughout the Bay Area, and provide a continuum of care for seriously ill patients and their families. By The Bay Health is an affiliate of UCSF Health, which would remain in place after its merger with Mission, according to the release.