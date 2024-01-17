Santa Rosa Plaza welcomes 2 new dining spots

Amid multiple announcements of businesses leaving Santa Rosa Plaza, two new dining options are expected to open in the next few weeks at the downtown mall.

One of these restaurants is a second location for local favorite Himalayan Restaurant with its original location in Windsor. Owner Bishnu Pandey began working at the restaurant in 2014 before taking over as owner later in the year.

The original location serves Indian and Nepalese favorites such as curries and tandoori dishes with a Pandey twist on each. Pandey also added more gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian meals to his menu.

It has been voted Best Indian/Himalayan Restaurant for The Press Democrat’s Best of Sonoma County for the last three years.

The Santa Rosa Plaza location will focus more on to-go and finger food options to fit the mall setting with appetizers such as samosa, pakora and naan to eat with curated rice bowl entrees.

“Santa Rosa is a great city with a great residential support in the community,” Pandey said. “This is a very huge mall and it has been serving the community for years so my concept is to bring our food to the people who like our food but (find that) commuting from Santa Rosa is a bit far.”

Himalayan Restaurant will open at the south end of the mall’s food court. Pandey expects the location to open sometime next month.

The second dining option is a new location for Bay Area-based Gengis Khan Mongolian BBQ, owned by Bay Area native Sharon Lee. Lee has opened multiple locations in food courts across California since 1999 serving made-to-order fried noodle bowls.

Gengis Khan has a salad bar style set up where customers choose proteins, vegetables and noodles before cooks add the restaurant’s special sauce and fry it on the grill.

“We actually got an offer from the mall and it’s great because I get to be back in the Bay Area,” Lee said. “It was so nice to check out the mall and we really like the area. it has a small-town feel and we’re very excited to join.”

Lee is anticipating opening by the end of the month.

These new restaurants are part of ongoing mall efforts to evolve the shopping, dining and entertainment experiences for shoppers, general manager Danielle Nelson said in an email statement last week.

P.F. Chang’s is also anticipated to open a location in the mall later this year near the B Street entrance.

“These new offerings as well as current tenant moves within the center, will elevate Santa Rosa Plaza, and provide a wider selection of recognizable brands to experience,” Nelson said in last week’s statement.

