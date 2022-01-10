uBreakiFix opens Marin County electronics repair location

uBreakiFix, which offers repair services for electronic devices, opened a franchise location in San Rafael.

The new store is located at 777 Grand Ave., Suite 104A. A grand opening had been set for Jan. 15 from 12–2 p.m.

The retailier was founded in 2009, the organization stated, after co-founder Justin Wetherill dropped and shattered his own smartphone, sparking the idea for a convenient, affordable repair option.

Wetherill partnered with David Reiff and Eddie Trujillo to bring the concept to life. It now reports more than 700 locations across the U.S. and Canada. uBreakiFix became part of Asurion in 2019 and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company.

"We are excited to serve more people in San Rafael with fast and affordable tech repair," said uBreakiFix CEO Dave Barbuto. "We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and at uBreakiFix our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people rely on tech to stay connected to things that are important to them. I look forward to serving this community through our new San Rafael location."