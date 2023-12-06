Ukiah considering expansion of western city limits

At its next meeting Wednesday, the Ukiah City Council will consider approving an amendment to the Western Hills Annexation Area that will allow for more development.

According to the staff report prepared for the Dec. 6 meeting, "over the last several years, the city of Ukiah has been acquiring lands immediately adjacent to the western city limits, known as the 'Western Hills,' with the purpose of annexing such lands into the city limits for open space preservation, public purposes, wildfire protection, and for the potential of limited orderly development. Specifically, the city is proposing to annex (approximately) 792 acres known as the "'Western Hills Annexation Area.'"

The annexation area "was originally established via approval of the Western Hills Open Land Acquisition and Limited Development Agreement Project (2021 Western Hills Project), which included acquisition and annexation of 707 acres," and was approved by the council on Sept. 15, 2021.

This year, staff note, "an additional 40-acre parcel directly adjacent (south) of the Western Hills Project and the city's western city limit became available for purchase," and the council directed staff to seek acquisition.

"As a part of the project, the city proposes to enter into a Property Purchase Sale Agreement and Joint Escrow Instructions with the private property owner that would allow 15 acres to be transferred back to David Hull for development of up to three parcels that could potentially be developed with one single-family dwelling and one accessory dwelling unit each in the future, resulting in the potential for six total units.'"

However, when the plan went before the Ukiah Planning Commission in November, that board recommended "that the project be approved with one development parcel instead of three, resulting in the possibility of one single-family dwelling and one ADU."

The City Council will consider the proposed amendment to the annexation area, as well as the modification recommended by the Planning Commission at its meeting on Dec. 6, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and be held at both the council chambers at 300 Seminary Ave., and online.