Umpqua Bank to merge with Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB) announced Oct. 12 an all-stock merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: UMPQ).

Together, the parent companies of Columbia State Bank, based in Tacoma, Washington, and Umpqua Bank, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, will combine $43 billion in deposits and $50 billion in assets, according to Umpqua Holdings.

Upon completion of the transaction, due to close in mid-2022, Umpqua shareholders will own 62% of the combined company, while those with stock in Columbia will take on 38%, according to Umpqua Holdings.

According to Umpqua Holdings, the merger will result in the third-largest regional bank on the West Coast, with operations out of Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada and Idaho.

Umpqua Holdings maintains a wide presence in the greater North Bay region, with nine branches located in Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma, Petaluma, Napa, St. Helena, Vacaville, Kelseyville and Lakeport.

The deal is an opportunity for growth and expansion in the West, according to the announcement.