Unemployment rates in April decline in Marin, Sonoma, Napa, Solano, Mendocino, Lake counties

Unemployment rates in April dropped across the North Bay’s six-county region, all besting California’s unemployment rate of 8.3%, which was unchanged from March, according to state figures released Friday.

In the North Bay, Marin County had the lowest unemployment rate in April at 4.6%, followed by Sonoma County at 5.7%. Napa County reported 6.3% unemployment, lower than the 6.7% rate in Mendocino County. Solano and Lake counties both reported a 7.6% unemployment rate, according to the state Employment Development Department.

California’s 8.3% unemployment rate, although unchanged from March, is now nearly half of the 16% peak reached in April 2020, but still 4 percentage points above the pre-pandemic level recorded in February 2020, according to the EDD.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 4.6% in April, down from a revised 4.7% in March. Last year in April, the county’s unemployment rate was 12.1%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in professional and business services; and trade, transportation and utilities.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 5.7% in April, down from a revised 5.9% in March. The county’s unemployment rate in April 2020 was 15.4%.

Jobs were added in financial activities; professional and business services; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; and trade, transportation and utilities.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 6.3% in April, down from a revised 6.5% in March. The county’s unemployment rate in April 2020 was 17.8%.

The county added jobs in professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation and utilities; and educational and health services.

Mendocino County

Mendocino County’s unemployment rate in April was 6.5%, down from a revised 7.1% in March. The county’s unemployment rate a year ago was 15.6%.

Jobs were added in mining, logging and construction; financial activities; leisure and hospitality; and state and local government. Fewer jobs were available in transportation, warehousing and utilities.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 7.6% in April, down from a revised 7.7% in March. Last year in April, the county’s unemployment rate was 15.7%.

Jobs were added in construction; financial activities; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and government. Fewer jobs were available in manufacturing; and educational and health services.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County in April was 7.6%, down from a revised 7.9% in March. Last year in April, the unemployment rate in the county was 16%.

The county added jobs in mining, logging and construction; transportation, warehousing and utilities; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and state government. Fewer jobs were available in wholesale trade; information services; and federal and local government.