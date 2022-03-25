Unemployment rates drop across the North Bay, California in February

Month-over-month unemployment rates in the North Bay and California fell in February, according to state data released Friday.

Across the North Bay in February, Marin County’s unemployment rate was 2.8%, followed by Sonoma County’s at 3.5%, according to the Employment Development Department. Napa County reported a 3.9% rate, followed by 4.6% in Mendocino County. Solano County had an rate of 5.3% and Lake County trailed at 5.9%.

California has now regained 87.2% of the jobs lost during March and April of 2020 due to the pandemic, according to the department.

Marin County

The unemployment rate in Marin County was 2.8% in February, down from a revised 3.1% in January. Last year in February, the county’s unemployment rate was 4.8%.

The county added jobs in construction; information services; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in trade, transportation and utilities; educational and health services; and government.

Sonoma County

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 3.5% in February, down from a revised 4% in January. The county’s unemployment rate in February 2021 was 7%.

The county added jobs in construction, manufacturing, trade, transportation and utilities; financial activities; professional and business services; educational and health services; and leisure and hospitality. Fewer jobs were available in government.

Napa County

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.9% in February, down from a revised 4.6% in January. The county’s unemployment rate in February 2021 was 8%.

The county added jobs in construction, manufacturing, trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government. There was no drop in available jobs in any sector.

Mendocino County

The unemployment rate in Mendocino County was 4.6% in February, down from a revised 5.2% in January. The county’s unemployment rate in February 2021 was 8.1%.

The county added jobs in construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade; information services; professional and business services; leisure and hospitality; and state and local government. Fewer jobs were available in mining and logging.

Solano County

The unemployment rate in Solano County was 5.3% in February, down from a revised 6% in January. Last year in February, the county’s unemployment rate was 9.1%.

Jobs were added in the professional and business services sector. Fewer jobs were available in construction; manufacturing; trade, transportation and utilities; information services; financial activities; educational and health services; leisure and hospitality; and government.

Lake County

The unemployment rate in Lake County was 5.9% in February, down from a revised 6.8% in January. Last year in February, the county’s unemployment rate was 9.2%.

The county added jobs in manufacturing, wholesale trade; information services; professional and business services; and state and local government. Fewer jobs were available in transportation, warehousing and utilities.