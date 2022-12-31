Update on a Sonoma County finance exec’s relief efforts for his native Ukraine

Last month, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made his first visit on U.S. soil since Russia invaded his nation on Feb. 24, native Andriy Lesyshyn’s mind was back at work in Santa Rosa at Exchange Bank.

But part of his heart lies in his native Ukraine.

On March 22, the bank trust officer made headlines in the Business Journal. Earlier this year, he worked in a warehouse in Warsaw, Poland, for a month, loading and shipping humanitarian aid packages to his home country.

Lesyshyn worked alongside his brother, Vasyl Lesyshyn, through an effort called “Help Ukraine Center,” which was arranged through assistance from the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine. The hub is located about 50 miles from the country’s western border with Ukraine.

His brother remains in Warsaw, while Andriy’s 25-year-old niece was forced to sleep in the bathroom for a week during drone strikes in Kviv.

“Ever since I came back, I’ve had this guilty feeling” the banker said.

Lesyshyn tries to balance that survivor’s guilt and concern about his family and fellow citizens with hope.

“The Ukrainian people give me optimism they will make it,” he said, adding “battlefield successes” as proof goodness has a chance to prevail.

But this time this year, there is added fret for the Ukrainian people.

“They’re without power, without heat. It’s amazing how stoic they are. What worries me is what (Vladimir) Putin has in mind,” he said, referencing the Russian president.

Instead of dwelling on possible negative outcomes, Lesyshyn has chosen to be proactive in the last half year.

He communicates with others in Europe on the Telegram app, which serves as a computerized messenger service online.

The Cloverdale man also sends donations when he’s able to various charitable organizations. These include one spawned from a connection with a British man, Stuart Adamson, working to rescue animals in the region for a special, tactical group called Breaking the Chains.

Would you want to go back?

Lesyshyn cast doubt on a return because of he’s unsure he would be as successful at adapting to war-torn conditions as the Ukrainians.

“It’s more useful to send aid,” he explained.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. For 27 years, Susan has worked for a variety of publications including the North County Times, Tahoe Daily Tribune and Lake Tahoe News. Reach Wood at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com.