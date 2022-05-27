US plans tougher rules to govern poultry industry

WASHINGTON — The Agriculture Department proposed a rule Thursday meant to increase fairness in the poultry industry, which is dominated by a handful of meat processors.

The department also said it planned to investigate whether certain companies should be more stringently regulated, and it announced $200 million in funding for independent meat processors to increase capacity at slaughterhouses.

The actions “ultimately will help us give farmers and ranchers a fair shake, strengthen supply chains and make food prices fairer,” Tom Vilsack, the secretary of agriculture, said in a statement.

The proposed rule would require the companies to disclose certain details to farmers, like how pay is calculated; how much feed, chicks and supplies are provided to other growers; and where the farmers rank under a performance-based system that determines how they are paid. The companies would also be required to guarantee a minimum number of chickens that they would supply to farmers in a year.

More than 90% of chickens eaten by Americans are raised by farmers under contracts with poultry processing companies. Four poultry-processing companies control more than half of the market, while the top 20 companies control 95%. Farmers are paid based on their performance relative to others, pitting growers against one another. This method, known as a poultry tournament, leads to wide variation in income and has been criticized as abusive and opaque.

The department expects to release additional rules on meatpacking this year.