Disasters, rules keep Sonoma County’s housing rents in check amid nationwide surge

The windfall represents the second round of money through the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

Sonoma County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will receive another $13.8 million in additional state funding in block grants by the end of the month to provide relief to households unable to pay rent or utilities, the local government reported Oct. 6.

The grass isn’t always greener in other locales.

After plummeting to almost non-existent increases during the height of the pandemic in 2020, rental bills have tripled across the nation this year.

In 2021, U.S. rentals have spiked by 12.9% in a year-over-year comparison, Zillow reported Oct. 12. The average U.S. rent amounts to $1,888 up through Sept. 1. Five years ago, it was $1,512. And Zumper, a housing data research firm, showed rentals surging in price by as much as 21% in the last year, with many metro markets affected.

But as rural markets go, Sonoma County bans rental hikes over half that through emergency declarations. The North Bay’s average about 4% to 5% — the amount California caps with the consumer price index rate as a form of rent control through the passage of Assembly Bill 1482. It went into effect in January 2020.

So U.S. rents surging to three times that amount may make California more attractive to tenants.

“These are really astronomical levels of growth,” Zillow economist Alexandra Lee told the Business Journal, adding the surge mirrors home values that have shown “historic levels” of growth.

The reason is simple, the economist indicated.

“There’s not enough housing. We need to build. I realize it’s been said, but it really is the solution. It’s especially true in the Bay Area, but San Francisco is one of the hardest places to build,” she said. The metropolitan city has numerous zoning restrictions, review processes and parking restraints.

“This level of price appreciation isn’t sustainable,” she said. “We are starting to see a cooling, in which we do expect prices to slow down.”

And that’s important to those concerned with strapped tenants who are also facing lifted eviction moratoriums. The state’s ban ended Sept. 30, along with many jurisdictions. As of Oct. 1, “unlawful detainer” cases for nonpayment of rent may resume, but only under certain circumstances, the California Apartment Association pointed out as the state advocacy group for landlords. Under the state COVID-19 Rental Housing Recovery Act, property owners may not proceed with evictions unless they applied for rental assistance to cover the tenants’ rent debt.

In particular, Sonoma County extended its prohibition on landlords going to court to recover rental debt until Nov. 1, the Business Journal reported Sept. 29, 2021.

In this disaster-prone North Bay county, rent hikes cap off at 10% for occupied spaces through the District Attorney’s Office’s price-gouging rules under Penal Code 396. These regulations are set under the region’s state of emergencies that keep getting extended with continuous wildfires over the last four years. They traditionally are put in place until the end of the year, unless another disaster extends them. Violators may be fined up to $10,000 or a year in jail.

Many counties have instituted rental assistance programs, but Lee said these measures represent “short-term solutions.” She also refers to “rent control” rules as a “Band-Aid to a larger problem.”

Rent control and the supply of rentals

Moreover, these types of measures do little to help those at the other end of the housing quandary. Rental property owners have also been squeezed by coronavirus-spawned rules that appear to favor the tenant, property management firms and advocacy groups contend.

“They’re locked into rates charging less than market rental value because they can’t raise them more than 10%,” said Keith Becker, general manager of Dede’s Rental Property Management in Santa Rosa. “We’re still dealing with our own challenges. We’re still affected by the Tubbs Fire, in that we have rents artificially low.”

Becker estimated his firm’s average rental in Sonoma County runs $2,000 — with many of the property owners he contracts with “grateful of tenants paying their rents.”

The demand has certainly remained strong.

“Because people can work from home, they’ve gone to smaller towns,” he said, referring to a housing phenomenon responsible for a solid North Bay real estate market during the pandemic as what Zillow calls “the great migration.”

With the pandemic’s ongoing squeeze on the business community, Becker said the prolonged threshold on raising rents adds to those woes.

“Yes, it’s insult to injury. It may reach a point to where they won’t do it anymore. It’s an existential threat to landlords,” he said.

Becker warned that more mom-and-pop landlords pulling out of the rental market in a quasi “collapse” may result in more corporate ownership, thus taking the local landlord out of the equation.

Scott Gerber, who manages more than 12,000 apartment units as a broker with Meridian Commercial of San Rafael, noted his property owners in the North Bay are “rolling with the punches” in terms of dealing with restrictions on their income properties. Sonoma County tenants pay below the average rents and lower than the San Francisco Bay Area, he said.

“Owners have been severely impacted by regulations (here) that are well meaning. But the consequences are the owners are suffering,” he said.

Relative to U.S. figures, Gerber contends reporting services such as Zillow and Zumper use rental ads as a basis for their data, thus possibly skewing the real picture of what rents are going for.

The broker said he would like to see the same level of price gouging protections given to other consumer products such as gasoline, food or even housing.

“How do housing prices get to go up by 20% to 30% but not rent prices?” he asked.

Still, at least one tenants advocacy group, the North Bay Organizing Project, claims renters are already faced with challenges meeting nominal increases and landlords who try to gouge clients in the hopes they don’t know what the laws are.

“We hear tenants are already struggling with smaller rent increases. That’s a concern because when you think about it, people’s wages don’t rise,” said Chad Bolla, the project’s tenant organizer that has helped assist tenants with legal aid.