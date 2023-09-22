Vacant Napa Safeway site withers away during long-term lease

It's as silent as a tomb in downtown Napa's former Safeway at Clay and Jefferson streets.

Store shelves are long gone, cash registers removed, and doors and windows boarded up and locked.

On the inside walls, a few signs —"meat & seafood experts," "lunch meats," "pure and wholesome" — remain lit up, but the supermarket, which closed immediately after the August 2014 South Napa earthquake, is a husk of its former self.

And that doesn't seem likely to change.

The downtown Safeway "has been an eyesore and a problem for many years now," said Neal Harrison, economic development manager for the city of Napa. "It's a premium piece of land, a site that I want to see redeveloped."

The 1.7-acre parcel is owned by Hagstrom Properties LLC of South Lake Tahoe. Safeway has leased the building, located at 1620 Clay St. at an intersection with Jefferson Street, for decades.

After the quake, the Safeway closed temporarily and then permanently. In 2015, the store signs were removed.

Over the years, the corner property has been listed for lease on commercial real estate websites. Lease rates for the 26,456-square-foot building were listed as "negotiable."

Earlier stories in the Napa Valley Register reported that Safeway wanted to hold onto the lease to prevent a competitor from opening at the site.

Yet according to Harrison, "Safeway has been wanting to get out of this lease for years."

"We continue to market the former downtown Napa store for sublease to both grocery and non-grocery retail tenants," said Wendy Gutshall, a Safeway spokesperson.

In a 2014 interview with the Register, family member Corinne Hagstrom Vasquez estimated there were about 15 years left on the lease with Safeway. That means the lease could end sometime in the next six years, or around 2029.

Harrison pointed out that any tenant taking over the lease would have to repair the building, which was damaged in the 2014 earthquake. Bracing on the north side of the building is visible from Polk Street.

There's also an ongoing remediation project by the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board at what used to be a dry cleaner next to the Safeway.

"No one is going to want to touch that property until the remediation is finalized," said Harrison. Until then, "It's not an attractive lease."

"The owner isn't gunning to sell it," said Harrison. After all, there's not much incentive. "They get paid every month," even if the building is unoccupied.

Other developers have been interested in the Safeway site, said Harrison. "But then they just can't break through to the (Hagstrom) family," he said. "I think they get sort of stonewalled" by the ownership group. Meanwhile, the value of the downtown property appreciates.

Harrison said he thinks the highest and best use of the nearly 2-acre property is for housing.

"Mixed use could be interesting; a grocery store and some housing next to it or on top of it," he said. "Downtown needs to have a (bigger) grocery store for sure."

Another common question Harrison gets is about temporary uses for the Safeway parking lot itself.

"We've tried to play around with activating the parking lot," said Harrison. "We've thought of events; a market, a pop-up, but the problem there is because Safeway has the lease they are liable for anything" that happens in that parking lot. "It's a problem."

He also thinks developers are waiting for indications from the Water Quality Control Board that the remediation has progressed enough to minimize the risk for a developer.

In a 2014 interview, Hagstrom Vasquez said her grandfather, Emil A. Hagstrom, acquired the Clay Street property decades ago. Lease documents report that the Safeway building was built in 1960. Original tenants included Safeway, the dry cleaner and a Ben Franklin craft store.

Hagstrom Vasquez could not be reached this week to comment on this story. Another family member, Mike Kirchner, said in an email that he was out of the office until Sept. 26.

Ultimately, "I think the Hagstrom family needs to sell it," said Harrison. "Then you get a developer in there that can come up with a plan that's right for that corner."