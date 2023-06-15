Vacaville City Council votes down bringing MCE to the city

The Vacaville City Council denied to bring Marin Clean Energy to the city in a 5-1 vote on Tuesday.

An overwhelming number of residents expressed their concerns with the opt-out aspect of MCE during the public comment period.

Councilmember Roy Stockton made a motion to deny enrolling Vacaville in MCE. As part of his motion, Stockton asked that MCE not be brought back to the council unless a council member requests it.

All council members voted "yes" to Stockton's motion, except Vice Mayor Jeanette Wylie. Councilmember Michael Silva was absent from the meeting.

"I don't believe an opt-out option is the right answer for Vacaville," said Mayor John Carli.

Carli also asked hypothetically, "What is a choice?" Since MCE is an opt-out program, he wondered if the program truly is a choice for residents. Vice Mayor Wylie voted to bring MCE to the city, because she believes it would have given residents a choice other than solely PG&E.

Community choice aggregation power agencies like MCE were made possible by Assembly Bill 117 in 2002. All power customers in a given CCA service area are automatically enrolled unless they opt out, provided that they are notified in writing of that right, according to the California Public Utilities Commission.

Vacaville is one of the few jurisdictions MCE doesn’t serve in its service area across cities and unincorporated areas in Marin, Napa, Solano and Contra Costa counties. The agency also doesn’t currently serve Dixon, Suisun City and Rio Vista in Solano and Antioch in eastern Contra Costa.

“There are several communities in Solano County that haven't engaged us for a variety of reasons,” said MCE spokesperson J.B. Ackermann in an email to North Bay Business Journal. “Dixon has expressed interest in bringing the matter to the council, as has Rio Vista, but at present both cities have tabled those discussions while they address internal issues. Suisun City is scheduled to hold a first reading later this month.”

Hercules in Contra Costa County voted to join MCE on May 23.

MCE’s average opt-out rate is 12% across the four counties and 13% for Fairfield residential and business accounts that have been customers for more than a year, Ackermann said.

Across the state’s 25 operational CCAs, the opt-out rate is 8%, the California Community Choice Association told the Journal. Since 2010, over 200 cities and counties have joined CCAs, representing more than 11 million customers and one-third of the electrical load in the territories of state’s three main investor-owned utilities.

“A number of cities/counties have given CCA consideration and chosen not to implement it in their communities, or decided to pause consideration and revisit CCA in the future,” wrote Leora Broydo Vestel, spokesperson for the trade group, in an email to the Journal. “It is common for communities that at one point decided not to join an existing CCA or launch a new CCA program to green light CCA at a later time.”

—

North Bay Business Journal contributed to this report.