Vacaville is ‘building a foundation for a vibrant tomorrow’

The COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts wrought much change in Vacaville, as well as reflection.

As Mayor John Carli eloquently explained Wednesday during the State of the City address: "It was a time of renaissance. ... But this year is really about building a foundation for a vibrant tomorrow."

The address was the highlight of the Movers and Shakers Breakfast Summit hosted by the Vacaville Chamber of Commerce at the Vacaville Opera House.

At least 100 community members and leaders gathered for the talk and, amid bites of bacon, quiche and roasted potatoes, learned how the trials and tribulations of the recent past set the stage for a future that continues to unfold.

Carli and Assistant City Manager GeorgeAnne Meggers-Smith took turns with the presentation, part verbal and part video.

Challenges during the past year included rising property taxes and sales taxes.

Meanwhile, the city continues to bounce back economically, with citywide retirements (dubbed the “silver tsunami”), recruitment issues and retention issues still being felt.

The city's strategic plan — featuring five goals, strategic initiatives and 50 implementation strategies — aims to address the situation.

Don Burrus, the city's economic development director, spoke about community partnerships and investments, a booming biotechnology field and more that helped strengthen the city.

Among the highlights:

The city received $12,675,830 in American Rescue Plan Act funds that were distributed directly to the community: 47 businesses received small business grants, and about $1.2 million were distributed to various nonprofit organizations.

The Northeast Growth Area — 1,400 acres and 72 parcels primarily located along Interstate 80 south of Midway Road and west of Lewis Road — is slated as the city's biotechnology and advanced manufacturing hub.

Investments were made in the I-505 Vaca Valley Overcrossing Project, with 300 acres to be developed and three roundabouts and a pathway slated for construction.

The Jepson Parkway project continues and is slated to link Vacaville with parts of Fairfield and Suisun City.

The Broadband Master Plan snagged hundreds of thousands in grants to aid connectivity.

Investments were made in downtown Vacaville to the tune of $6.9 million by way of repairs and improvements. For example, lighting, parking, pathways.

"This is definitely an exciting time for all of our city," Carli enthused.

Public safety saw investments as well, with community policing forums, the completion of the Police Department audit and its recommendations, more Flock and other cameras responsibly used to help solve crimes, the graduation of two fire academy classes, the start of the apprenticeship program for the Fire Department and increased efforts by Code Enforcement, among other things.

"If you have a safe community, you don't want to see it," Carli pointed out. "You want to feel it."

As well, more housing developments are coming online at various price points, officials said; more businesses are coming; and education is gaining, as well.

As to the latter, Ed Santopadre with the Vacaville Unified School District announced a partnership with Solano Community College. Vacaville High School students can now take Biotechnology courses that offer high school credit, college credit and an extra GPA point. And, the classes lead to an SCC Biotechnology Certificate program.

Within the next two weeks, the matter is set to go to school board trustees for a final ok.

"It is a partnership we've been wanting," Santopadre said. "We're really excited."

Carli described it as being "on the cusp of a workforce development pipeline."