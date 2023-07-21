Vacaville Planning Commission approves North Village housing project changes

The Vacaville Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved the amendments to North Village Area Plan 2.

Chair Brandon Kline recused himself from this portion of the meeting, citing that he lived in the area. Vice Chair Amanda Rudeen took over chair duties as a result.

The North Village Specific Plan as approved back in 1995. It consists of 880 acres with two planning areas. While area plan 1 has been completed, now the developers, Discovery Builders, are looking to have area plan 2 approved after making changes that the city council requested be made back in December 2022.

In September of 2022, the Planning Commission recommended approval unanimously, 5-0. Council however requested timing for constructing apartments, provisions for inclusionary housing, provisions for the private swim club and disclosures for homebuyers.

After making amendments, the applicant resubmitted the project this past March. Those amendments include changing the General Plan and Zoning Map designations, reserving an 11-acre school site, extending the development agreement by 20 years until 2045, increasing the overall apartment units from 2,499 to 2,599, updating the specific plan's exhibits and standards and obtaining a vesting tentative map for area plan 2.

The apartment site has been relocated south to address the council's direction. The school site, which was originally supposed to be in area plan 1, has moved north and the site layout has changed — 2.4 acres were transferred from Residential Low Density to Residential Low-Medium Density. Infrastructure, circulation and lot configurations were also updated.

The meeting had a strong public turnout. Questions and concerns voiced by residents included the quality of life impact for current residents, concerns about the extra 100 units, concerns about a potential lithium battery facility, needing the school sooner rather than later, the need for better outreach, the fact that a lot has changed in Vacaville since 1995 and the need for more units if there are to be enough students for the potential school.

The public was clear that they understood that the school site will only be developed if the Vacaville Unified School District decides to build there. If the district does not choose to build a school, the land would return to the developer.

The amendments will next be presented to the council for approval.