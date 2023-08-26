Vacaville to hold community meeting on large battery storage project

The City of Vacaville will take on the proposed Menard Energy battery storage project in a Sept. 7 community meeting at the Solano Community College Vacaville campus.

This meeting will allow the city to provide additional information about the background of the preliminary agreement, information about Menard Energy's proposed battery storage project and an opportunity for the community to ask questions.

City staff will let the community know how to stay informed in the city's decision-making process on this matter as well.

On Jan. 10, the Vacaville City Council approved an agreement that allowed Menard Energy to evaluate the possibility for construction of a battery storage facility at the former Gibson Canyon Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in north Vacaville, located on the east side of Leisure Town Road, north of Mills Road. This agreement did not approve the storage facility or include any approval for the site.

The January agreement allowed Menard Energy to learn about the property and explore it for consideration. Menard's analysis is said to include financial feasibility, the site's physical characteristics and the review of potential site development issues.

Property owners within 1,000 feet of the proposed project site will be notified by mail of the upcoming meeting and an email will go out to those subscribed to the city's email notifications.

Residents can attend the meeting in person at 2001 North Village Parkway, or view the meeting on the city's YouTube channel or via Comcast Channel 26 and AT&T Channel 99.