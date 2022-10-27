Vacaville tourism executive tapped for Western states trade group post

Melyssa Reeves, president and CEO of Visit Vacaville, has been installed as board president of the Destination Marketing Association of the West (DMA West)

The trade group is a regional professional association serving more than 150 destination marketing and management organizations in the West. The board is comprised of members representing the destinations of Rapid City, South Dakota; Salem, Oregon; Arlington, Texas; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Vancouver, Washington; Tuolumne County, California; North Tahoe, Nevada; Ketchikan, Alaska; and Plano, Texas.

“I have had the privilege to be involved with DMA West for the past 20-plus years. This association has provided some of the best professional development, networking, and experiences in the industry,” stated Reeves. “Personally, the friendships that I have built through DMA West are priceless and extend well beyond the business.”

Visit Vacaville is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization funded by the collection of an assessment paid by guests to hotels in the Solano County city. It is tasked with development of an annual tourism marketing plan and its implementation through advertising, public relations, tour package development, online and electronic means, and attendance at consumer and trade shows.