Vallejo advances golf course redevelopment, following council inquiry

The Vallejo City Council is extending the period of time for City Hall and a partnering developer to draft the working agreement for a potential resort-style project in the Northgate part of Vallejo.

The council voted in late 2022 to sell its 18-hole golf course, Blue Rock Springs, to a developer of the same name. According to Assistant City Manager Gillian Hayes, the city staff's recommendation at Tuesday's council meeting for the extension is the result of shifting council priorities, and advances the city's efforts to redevelop the Columbus Parkway property. The modified time frame shifts the deadline for an agreement from this Friday to the end of March.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.1924519&lat=38.12213202282392&z=12">Click here to view this embed</a>.

That performance agreement will outline what the 74 acres of land will be used for and a timeline for construction, among other specifics for the development. Hayes said it is to be brought to the council for review and authorization once drafted. She told the council in a December 2022 meeting that the city could terminate the partnership if the developer fails to meet the deadlines that will be established in the performance agreement.

According to the Vallejo Sun, the Blue Rocks Springs development — made possible following a $1 million settlement between city and LLC — initially proposed building a new clubhouse and more than 600 homes. Staff originally requested the resolution to extend the window of time through the council's consent calendar — where staff typically places contract amendments — but Councilmember Cristina Arriola requested to pull it for further discussion and clarity.

Multiple council members said they received public inquiry as to when the proposed development changed into plans to construct a resort, as advertised online starting last week with a price tag of $18 million for 57 acres.

The change, previously unknown among multiple council members, raised community concerns that the developer was attempting to make a more than $17.5 million profit by flipping the land, which was appraised for $285,000 and sold to Blue Rock Springs at $400,000.

Both a representative for the developer and Hayes said that's not the case. She told the council last year that the purchasing price, higher than the appraisal, sets the city up to share higher profits upon the project's completion. Details regarding profit sharing are not included in the original purchase agreement and are to be determined before the March deadline.

The property's ownership was transferred from Vallejo to Blue Rock Springs in December, and Hayes described the developer as being in the research stage to determine the best use for the site, using the advertisement to gauge their options ahead of an official council authorization on the plans.

"We've had some major market ups and downs in the last several years," Hayes said, "and this project has been going on (since 2017), so we're looking at all different options for the site."

Blue Rock Springs representative Jeb Elmore told the council that flipping the site would require up to $50 million before delivering any project on the land, a figure he said is unlikely for a buyer to take on. The purchase agreement, he said, would also likely cap developer profits — something Vallejo has done in its waterfront property sales, Hayes said.

"If we flip the property for what was described as $18 million after paying $400,000," Elmore said, "we would probably get about $100,000. The city would get the full balance of those funds."

Vice Mayor Rozzana-Verder Aliga requested that city staff issue a press release clarifying the status of the development to the public, alongside direction from Mayor Robert McConnell for staff and the developer to provide the council with updates every three months.

"I don't want to find out again from anybody other than (staff) that things are changing," Councilmember Mina Loera-Diaz said. "To see this up for sale was very disheartening for me — because I couldn't answer my constituents."

Assistant City Manager Gillian Hayes failed to respond for additional comment prior to publication.