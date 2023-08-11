Vallejo dialysis caregivers join statewide protests

Dialysis caregivers protested in Vallejo on Thursday as part of a statewide effort to improve working conditions and seek higher wages.

Caregivers organized at Satellite Healthcare on Sonoma Boulevard, protesting conditions brought on as the result of the staffing shortages in the healthcare system — both statewide and nationally. According to data published in a May AMN Healthcare study, almost a third of nurses across the nation are likely to leave the career following the pandemic.

Data collected by the University of California, San Francisco, indicates nurses in the state have cut back on weekly hours since 2020; nearly half have reported burnout. The state alone faces a vacancy of 36,000 licensed nurses.

"We are severely understaffed and stretched so thin," wrote hemodialysis technician preceptor Jose Manuel Gonzalez in a National Union of Healthcare Workers press release. "We used to have a one to three patient ratio, but over the years it's become one to eight, and if someone calls out sick it becomes one to twelve. It happens a lot."

The union, SEIU-UHW, held protests in Vallejo, San Diego, and the city of Orange at Fresenius Kidney Care centers. The union wrote in a press release that dialysis caregivers often work multiple jobs and "make as little as $20 an hour."

Fresenius Medical Care, in contrast, earned nearly $720 million in 2022. Satellite Healthcare made $16.7 million the year prior.