Vallejo pays $1 million settlement for whistleblower retaliation

The City of Vallejo has settled a claim of whistleblower retaliation against former Assistant to the City Manager Joanna Altman.

The cost? One million dollars.

Altman, along with with former Special Advisor to the City Manager Slater Matzke and Assistant to the City Manager Will Morat, sued after they were terminated by then City Manager Greg Nyhoff in April 2020.

While Altman settled, the case with Morat and Matzke will go to trial, starting Oct. 22, according to Randal Strauss, managing partner of Oakland law firm Gwilliam Ivary Chiosso Cavalli & Brewer.

Altman, Matzke and Morat each complained that Nyhoff was violating the law and various city rules and regulations, including influencing negotiations in favor of the private developer on Mare Island. When their complaints reached the Vallejo City Council, an investigation was ordered to be conducted by an outside law firm.

The city allegedly cleared Nyhoff of wrongdoing without bothering to do a full and complete investigation, and instead, allowed Nyhoff to fire the trio of employees in less than 24 hours of its conclusion.

After the terminations, the City proceeded with entering into a deal on Mare Island that lacked that say lacked key development milestones and required infrastructure improvements without guaranteed revenues for the community.

Responding in a news release March 19, Altman called the settlement "bittersweet."

"Personally, I feel vindicated as a whistleblower who did my duty to report wrongdoing," Altman said. "However, many of the actors that enabled this conduct to work against the interests of the community are still in City Hall. The City continues to fight my two colleagues who not only witnessed these devious actions, but as stewards of the public trust they spoke out against it, risking their careers and the wellbeing of their families and themselves to do what was right for Vallejo. Ultimately, the worst part of all of this is that the community and taxpayers are the ones who suffer in the end."

Strauss told the Times-Herald March 19 that he was "very proud" of the three clients.

"They've faced down wrongdoing that impacted their families," Strauss said. "I think what they've done is the definition of heroic."

Strauss said that the law firm got the check for Altman on March 15 and that it was signed a week prior.

"To me, $1 million is a lot of money. Altman feels vindicated and absolutely correct for what she did," Strauss said. "They reported wrongdoing. All three of them stood by what they did and suffered the consequences as they turned everything upside down."

"Rather than do the right thing and look into serious allegations of wrongdoing, the City chose to sweep the matter under the rug and fire loyal employees who tried to alert the City Council of what was going on," Strauss continued in a news release. "The City has now paid an extremely steep price for attacking the messenger instead of solving the problem. Although Vallejo has paid Ms. Altman $1 Million, it has chosen to proceed to trial with Mr. Matzke and Mr. Morat, who made the exact same complaints as Ms. Altman at the same time and to the same people. We look forward to explaining all this to a Solano County jury."

On April 23, 2020, Altman, Matzke and Morat were fired after they reported accusations of alleged corruption, graft, and sexual and racial harassment to Nyhoff.

"Their only 'offense' was speaking up against a City Manager who had allowed, encouraged, and directly participated in creating and sustaining a workplace environment that cultivated and allowed sexual and race harassment and bullying," reads the pre-litigation claim filed by the plaintiff's attorneys in August of 2020. "(Nyhoff) engaged in unethical and improper actions, including graft and corruption, and during an investigation they were compelled to participate in City Council Members and the City's investigator under the threat of termination. The protected actions of my clients resulted in their termination and was followed by a series of press communications aimed at ruining their reputations."

The impetus of the suit involved an evaluation of Nyhoff's performance ordered in January of 2019 by the city council. Outside lawyer Christopher Boucher appointed independent investigator Linda Daube to oversee it.

In the pre-litigation claim, all three former employees alleged that they were told that they had to be forthcoming about Nyhoff during their interviews with Daube or they could lose their jobs. They also claim that they were told that anything they said would be confidential between Boucher, Daube, and Chief Assistant City Attorney Randy Risner.