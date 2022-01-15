Vallejo, Santa Rosa, Napa rank among US News & World Report’s best-paying cities

Solano, Sonoma and Napa counties placed among the top cities in the nation for high-paying jobs, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Vallejo was fourth on the publication’s list of “Best Paying Cities 2022,” which used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the rankings. Santa Rosa was fifth, and Napa was 11th.

To figure out the best-paying cities in the country, U.S. News & World Report first figured out which five metropolitan statistical areas nationwide paid the highest annual mean salary for every job featured on usnews.com. Then the publication counted how many times each city was included in the top five.

Vallejo workers make more in 34 of the top 100 jobs than do employees in other cities analyzed in the report. Top-paying Vallejo jobs are nurse anesthetist ($238,470), marketing manager ($193,140), nurse practitioner ($188,070), medical and health services manager ($174,010) and pharmacist ($161,120).

Santa Rosa ranked in the top five for 27 jobs. The highest-paying mean annual salaries included psychiatrist ($289,580), physician assistant ($153,660) and school psychologist ($138,550).

Santa Rosa also was included in the top five for cashier ($33,040), retail salesperson ($39,160) and receptionist ($40,860).

Napa employees outearn in 16 of the report’s top 100 jobs: construction manager ($161,780), nurse practitioner ($152,640), sales representative ($101,850), high school teacher ($99,170) and paralegal ($93,110).

Twelve of the 21 cities featured on the list are in California. San Jose ranked second, and San Francisco was first.

Best-paying cities outside of California included Bridgeport, Connecticut (No. 9), Seattle, Washington (No. 6) and New York City (No. 3).