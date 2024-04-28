Water dispute escalates between Vallejo, Napa Valley city over warehouse project

The water-supply battle between Vallejo and American Canyon has opened on another legal front, as Solano County’s largest city has sued its southern Napa Valley neighbor over a recently adopted streamlined approval process for certain large warehouse projects.

At the center of the latest dispute is the 208-acre proposed Giovannoni Logistics Center project in American Canyon. But also behind the action is a civic planning and legal tug-a-war that emerged between Vallejo and the rapidly growing city to its north during the most recent drought.

Vallejo now claims American Canyon’s recently adopted initiative, which would have been Measure K on the November ballot, sidestepped the state’s environmental law and its constitution, according to the April 4 filing in Napa County Superior Court. The action was first reported by the Vallejo Sun.

The Solano city asserts that American Canyon violated the California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA, by adopting the initiative without first evaluating its potential environmental impacts.​ Vallejo alleges the March decision was a discretionary action because it claims American Canyon had a hand in helping to craft the initiative.

Under CEQA, discretionary actions by government agencies on certain matters with public impact should go through environmental review and mitigation, rather than be considered a ministerial move that’s exempt.

Vallejo had sued American Canyon in April 2023, just after the first key approvals for the Giovannoni project. Vallejo alleges that the project’s impact on the supply of water for the two cities wasn’t properly studied under CEQA. That case is still pending in Sacramento County Superior Court.

Also in April 2023, the Center for Biological Diversity and Golden State Environmental Justice Alliance each sued American Canyon over CEQA analysis of the Giovannoni project. The groups settled their cases with the city in March of this year, getting money for land conservation and greenhouse gas mitigation, according to an attorney with the center.

“As for Measure K, we were disappointed when the city choose to adopt the ordinance outright but we are not considering any legal action,” Frances Tinney wrote Friday.

In its new lawsuit, Vallejo also argues that the initiative American Canyon adopted is unconstitutional because it exceeds the electorate’s authority in the state. California law allows citizens to address general legislative issues but not matters specific to organizations, endeavors or people, which are called adjudicative or administrative matters, the filing said.

Vallejo claims that American Canyon and Sacramento-based Buzz Oates, developer of Giovannini and another respondent in the case, “hatched a scheme” for “evading judicial review of the Approvals” pending in Sacramento court, the filing said. The allegation is that the city and developer found a local resident to sponsor the initiative, but they had “full awareness and participation” in the effort.

Also named as a plaintiff in Vallejo’s latest action is Steven Roy Husong, who is referred to as an American Canyon resident.

The Solano city’s legal battles with American Canyon are tied back to the 1996 water service agreement they entered to supply the Napa Valley city, which has no reservoir of its own, The Press Democrat reported. This came to a head in 2021—2022, when the State Water Resources Board cut back Vallejo’s water allocations.

Another recent by Vallejo is a Napa County lawsuit filed Dec. 7, 2023, over annexation of 83 acres around Watson Lane for expansion of the Watson Ranch housing project, The Press Democrat reported.

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.