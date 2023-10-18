Vallejo steakhouse plans move to Napa River

Manny's Steakhouse is coming to the waterfront.

The Springs Road restaurant will be moving to a larger location at 295 Mare Island Way, owner Manny Rodriguez confirmed Oct. 12. There's no set opening date yet, but Rodriguez plans to make the move in "hopefully a week or so."

Why the change?

"Better location," Rodriguez said. "Customers are pretty much asking for a bigger place. This place is too small."

Groups of 30 people will be able to reserve tables in the new building — something that just isn't possible in the current steakhouse at 1321 Springs Road. Rodriguez said he's already started getting calls about Christmas reservations.

"It's like, 'Oh my God, let me open up first, guys!'" the owner said with a laugh.

Rodriguez is currently in "negotiations" about selling the current building. The potential buyer is considering turning it into a Mexican restaurant.

When it opened in July 2020, Manny's Steakhouse was a rarity: A restaurant opening in the middle of a global pandemic. But between outdoor dining and takeout orders, the family-owned business not only survived, but thrived.

The steakhouse is moving to the old location of The Front Room at the Wharf, an acclaimed restaurant that closed its doors in November 2020 due to lack of business during the pandemic. The Front Room had been in Vallejo since 1992 and won numerous awards, including the Times-Herald's best restaurant seven years in a row from 2005 to 2011.