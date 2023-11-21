Vallejo’s 1st vegan restaurant ‘closes until further notice’ 6 months after opening

A Vallejo restaurant claiming to be the city's first all-vegan restaurant has closed until further notice — just six months after opening in late May.

Better Chew Kitchen, which opened at 1745 Sonoma Blvd. on the corner of Virginia Street, made the announcement on Facebook on Sunday.

"We will be closing our restaurant, Better Chew Kitchen until further notice," the statement reads. "We truly appreciate all of the support over the past year and we are amazingly grateful for our Vallejo Community. We will keep you all posted as to our next steps. Please keep us in your prayers as we navigate our future. Have a Happy Holidays."

In May, chef G.W. Chew told the Times-Herald that he had a desire for a healthier lifestyle, but didn't want to interfere with the taste of the food he grew up eating.

"My family thought I was missing out, so I wanted to recreate the good food, so that I wouldn't lose my culture and my identity,' said Chew in May. "I began to become a chef and started creating recipes and food products."

In 2007, Chew developed a proprietary process that "became the foundation of our entire company." This process texturizes non-GMO soybeans into a unique texture.

The restaurant was previously open five days a week, but closed on Fridays and Saturday. The venue has also been the victim of a few burglaries since opening.