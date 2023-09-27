Vallejo’s Cal Maritime again named to ‘Best Colleges’ national list

Vallejo's Cal Maritime University has been recognized once again on multiple spots on the badge-eligible list of U.S. News and World Report's list of 2024 Best Colleges.

The college was recognized for top performances in academic reputation, cost of attendance and return on investment. The college scored No. 1 for Top Public Schools and ranked No. 2 out of 103 for Regional Colleges-West.

Additionally, Cal Maritime was included on Forbes' list of America's Top Colleges 2023. Forbes' annual list showcases 500 of the finest U.S. colleges, ranked using data on student success, return on investment and alumni influence.

For the U.S. News Score, Cal Maritime posted a 92 out of 100.

"Cal Maritime is a unique and challenging university where we set the bar extremely high for our students," said Cal Maritime Interim President Michael J. Dumont. "These rankings are yet another example of the first-rate education we offer where the coursework is rigorous, hands-on and fast-paced. Graduates of both our undergraduate and graduate degree programs are career-ready and equipped by our amazing faculty to respond to the demands of the maritime industry and beyond."