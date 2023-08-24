Vallejo’s Mare Island residents gets their requested gathering place

Dozens gathered Tuesday to celebrate the opening of Quarters Coffee House located in the heart of Vallejo’s Mare Island.

Mare Island Company, the master redeveloper of the former naval base, has heard community criticism of the lack of proximity to necessities and community centers.

"It's the first step in really activating the island," said Sheryl Mckibben, senior vice president of strategy and communications. "Since we've been here, we've heard a lot of people say on a regular basis, ‘You can't get a cup of coffee’ or ‘You can't pick up a gallon of milk.’ We have many residents on the island. We have about 3,000 workers that come to the island every day. We wanted to take this step and give back something that they've been asking for. We really hope that this will become Mare Island's new living room."

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.2735861&lat=38.09935550000001&z=17">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Quarter's Coffee House, located at 1015 Walnut Ave., offers an assortment of brewed coffee, lattes, americanos, macchiatos, and much more.

The Quarter's Coffee Shop was designed to be comfortable and welcoming, like a living room. There are many different rooms with pictures and trinkets from the military history on the island going back to World War II.

Mckibben said the shop’s being in the former Navy officers’ quarters meant "embracing the history and the heritage."

"It's a good representation of taking the past and embracing it, honoring it, working within the present to give people what they want, and it's a hint of the future of what we're going to do out here for the community. We have a library that people can come sit in, and we're going to have lectures by a historian," said McKibben.

Mare Island Company executives and members of the Vallejo Chamber of Commerce were joined by Vallejo Mayor Robert McConnell for the ceremony.

"Your presence will indicate whether a business like this or any business in the city of Vallejo can and will succeed," McConnell said in his speech.