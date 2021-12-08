Vallejo’s Touro University California names equity officer

Anika Lee has been named Touro University California’s new equity officer.

Lee is set to earn her Master of Public Health degree from the Vallejo institution in 2022.

Rolly Kali-Rai, director of inclusion at the university, said Lee will develop new programs and practices that “effectively increase diversity and equity while actively providing support and collaboration.”

“She is excited at the opportunity to administer training and hold safe space sessions to nurture open communication to help groups within Touro and our community to embrace and understand differing perspectives for an inclusive environment,” Kali-Rai said.

An East Bay native and a Touro Diversity Scholarship recipient, Lee has an extensive background in equity work, the university stated.